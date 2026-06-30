Samsung Biologics Releases 2026 ESG Report, Highlighting Progress in Sustainable Operations and Responsible Growth

Advanced environmental performance through renewable energy transition and enhanced carbon transparency

Strengthened sustainability management and supply chain engagement across the healthcare value chain

INCHEON, South Korea, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), published its annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report, highlighting continued progress in sustainable operations, responsible business practices, and governance.

The report reflects Samsung Biologics' commitment to integrating sustainability into its business and operations while meeting the evolving expectations of clients, stakeholders, and the broader biopharmaceutical industry. To further enhance the transparency and accessibility of its disclosures, the company continued to advance its reporting framework in alignment with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and published a dedicated ESG Factbook that provides a consolidated view of key sustainability metrics and performance data.

During the reporting period, Samsung Biologics accelerated its environmental performance through renewable energy transition, greenhouse gas emissions management, and enhanced carbon reporting. The company's renewable energy transition rate under its RE100 roadmap increased to 39.8%, while Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reporting coverage expanded from 56.3% to 63.7%, providing greater visibility across its value chain. Samsung Biologics also achieved third-party validation of its product carbon footprint (PCF) methodology, supporting clearer communication in sustainability reporting. In addition, the company received an 'A' rating in Water Security from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), reflecting its ongoing focus on environmental stewardship and resource management.

On the social front, Samsung Biologics focused on talent cultivation and broader value chain engagement. The company operated career development programs in partnership with leading educational institutions to help cultivate future biotechnology talent, while also advancing professional growth and leadership opportunities for women in its workforce. The company also expanded supplier sustainability assessments and engagement programs, with participation reaching 57.3%, helping strengthen responsible sourcing practices and supply chain resilience.

The company further enhanced its governance framework by strengthening ethical risk management and advancing oversight practices. Through a more diversified evaluation approach, Samsung Biologics reinforced the objectivity, credibility, and independence of governance oversight, supporting effective decision-making and long-term value creation.

Beyond its own operations, Samsung Biologics engaged with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to support industry-wide sustainability goals. As a champion of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Health Systems Task Force, the company actively participated in collaborative efforts aimed at advancing more sustainable healthcare value chains and supporting the industry's transition toward a lower-carbon future.

"Sustainability is an important part of how we operate and create long-term value," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "Through steady investments in environmental performance, robust governance, and industry-wide collaboration, we aim to contribute to the long-term resilience of the industry and the patients it serves."

The full report is available here.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 from the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. The company has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities.

Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/.

Media contacts

Claire Kim, Senior Director cair.kim@samsung.com



Becky Lee, Director brite.lee@samsung.com

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SOURCE Samsung Biologics