Samsung Biologics presents business updates at 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

- The company to mark new phase of growth at Bio Campus II with the opening of Plant 5 in April

- Samsung Biologics to offer ADC services and invest in advanced development and manufacturing capabilities to better address clients’ needs

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced its latest business achievements and 2025 outlook at the 43rd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which was held in San Francisco between January 13-16.

During the main track presentation, Samsung Biologics’ CEO and President John Rim said, “Despite industry challenges, Samsung Biologics is well positioned to kick-start a new phase of growth in 2025 with the opening of Bio Campus II and launch of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) services.” He added, “We’ll continue to invest in new modalities and technologies to better address client needs, maximizing satisfaction and ensuring the delivery of highest-quality products.”

Key business updates include:

ADC services: To address the increasing demand for ADC-based therapeutics, Samsung Biologics has commenced ADC services at its new dedicated facility. Building on the company’s expertise in large-scale antibody manufacturing and process engineering, Samsung Biologics’ service scope spans late stage discovery, development, and conjugation. Samsung Biologics recently expanded its collaboration with LigaChem Biosciences to support a series of their ADC programs at Samsung Biologics’ new dedicated ADC facility.

Opening of Japan office: To better support Samsung Biologics’ expanding global client base, the company announced plans to open a regional office in Tokyo this year. The local presence will boost Samsung Biologics ability to support and grow its increasing partnerships in Japan.

Expanded Drug Product (DP) services: As part of continued efforts to expand service offerings, Samsung Biologics is investing in pre-filled syringe (PFS) capabilities. The company’s fully automated PFS DP line will be CGMP ready by 2027.

Enhanced development capabilities: Samsung Biologics plans to better support global pharma and emerging biotech companies by investing in core development capabilities. The company is offering services incorporating new tech platforms, including S-HiConTM, S-TensifyTM, S-AfuCHOTM, and S-OptiChargeTM, that ensure higher productivity and quality of a molecule for successful and accelerated drug development.

Capacity expansion: Samsung Biologics will mark a new phase of growth with the opening of Bio Campus II this year. Plant 5, the first facility of the new site, will be operational in April this year and bring up the total capacity to 784,000 liters. The company is also considering the construction of a sixth plant to proactively respond to the rising demand for biologics, which will increase total production capacity to 964,000 liters upon board approval.

Digital transformation: As part of efforts to maximize operational efficiency and client satisfaction, Samsung Biologics will continue to invest in further building its integrated digital systems spanning quality, manufacturing, and operations. Incorporating artificial intelligence and digital twin technology, the company plans to provide clients with data-enabled solutions and insight to optimize project timelines without compromising quality.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are CGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. Maximizing operational efficiency and expanding our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics offers a combined 604 kL total capacity at Bio Campus I. The company launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025, adding 180 kL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in an ADC facility, mRNA technologies, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

Samsung Biologics Contact

Claire Kim

, Head of Global Marketing Communications

cair.kim@samsung.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-presents-business-updates-at-2025-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302351137.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics