Samsung Bioepis Releases Third Quarter 2026 Biosimilar Market Report

As of June 2026, a total of 96 biosimilars across 21 unique biological molecules have been approved in the United States (US) with 71 biosimilars (74%) launched in the market

Biosimilars continue to drive competition, reaching an average 47% market share and reducing Average Sales Price (ASP) by 52% within five years of initial launch

Deep dive section examines 340B Drug Pricing Program reform and its potential implication for the biosimilar market

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biosimilar--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today released its Third Quarter 2026 Biosimilar Market Report, marking the fourteenth edition of the Quarterly Biosimilar Market Report in the United States (US). The report provides an overview of the market status of all biosimilars available in the US, including approval and launch status, pricing (both Average Sales Price, or ASP, and Wholesale Acquisition Cost, or WAC), and market uptake per molecule. The Deep Dive section in this edition examines the 340B Drug Pricing Program reform and its potential implications for the biosimilar market.

“We are pleased to present the 14th edition of our Biosimilar Market Report, offering our latest analysis of US pricing and market share dynamics across key biosimilar markets. The US drug pricing landscape continues to shift toward greater transparency and accountability,” said Thomas Newcomer, Senior Vice President and Head of US Commercial, Samsung Bioepis. "Our report continues to offer an in-depth perspective on current market trends, challenges, and strategic opportunities for stakeholders navigating this rapidly changing landscape."

Key highlights from the market analysis:

As of June 2026, a total of 96 biosimilars across 21 unique biological molecules have been approved in the United States with 71 biosimilars (74%) launched in the market

Immunology biosimilars within five years of launch (adalimumab, tocilizumab, and ustekinumab) shown strong growth, with average biosimilar market penetration increasing by 25% year over year. Ustekinumab biosimilar penetration is increasing at a significantly faster pace compared to adalimumab biosimilars, despite both being immunology products mainly covered under the pharmacy benefit.

Selected biosimilars demonstrated sharp ASP increases, including a bevacizumab biosimilar that was able to also sustain its market share and a ranibizumab biosimilar following its commercialization partner transition

To access the Third Quarter 2026 Samsung Bioepis Market Report, please visit HERE.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT – Samsung Bioepis

Yoon Kim, yoon1.kim@samsung.com

Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com