Salus Scientific Highlights Comprehensive Approach to Procedural Workforce Protection at TCT 2026

Company to participate in TCT for the first time as the ALARA+ consensus statement elevates industry focus on occupational radiation exposure and injury in fluoroscopy-guided medicine

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Scientific will participate in Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2026 October 31–November 3 in San Diego at booth #3318, highlighting its comprehensive, integrated portfolio of technologies and programs designed to protect physicians, nurses, technologists, and other healthcare professionals working in fluoroscopy-guided procedures.

The company's participation follows the recent publication of the multi-society ALARA+ Consensus Statement, which has intensified the discussion around occupational radiation safety and enhanced radiation protection technologies in procedural medicine. The recommendations underscore the need to address occupational risks facing healthcare professionals who work in fluoroscopy-guided environments throughout their careers.

For these professionals, the challenge extends beyond radiation exposure. Traditional lead protection can also contribute to musculoskeletal strain and orthopedic injury, creating a need for more comprehensive approaches to protecting the procedural team.

"For decades, physicians, nurses and technologists have accepted radiation exposure and the physical burden of lead protection as simply part of the job," said Todd Flohr, co-founder, CEO and chairman of Salus Scientific. "The ALARA+ recommendations reflect what many have known for years: we can and must do better. We believe protecting the procedural workforce requires a more comprehensive approach that addresses both radiation exposure and the physical demands of traditional protection while preserving clinical workflow and patient care."

More than 24 million fluoroscopy-guided procedures are performed annually, exposing healthcare professionals to cumulative scatter radiation while traditional lead protection contributes to significant orthopedic injury and chronic pain over the course of a career. A recent industry survey found that nearly 60 percent of interventionalists report orthopedic injuries associated with wearing lead protection1.

Salus Scientific was founded on the belief that occupational hazards should not be accepted as an unavoidable part of a career in medicine. The company's portfolio includes:

AeroShield™ Enhanced Radiation Protection System , designed to reduce scatter radiation exposure across the procedural team

, designed to reduce scatter radiation exposure across the procedural team GLiFT™ Endoskeleton System , which transfers the weight of protective garments away from the shoulders and spine to the hips and pelvis

, which transfers the weight of protective garments away from the shoulders and spine to the hips and pelvis Real-time dosimetry and radiation monitoring solutions

Radiation protection education, compliance, and support programs

Traditional lead protection

This summer, Salus Scientific entered into a strategic distribution agreement with USVetServ to expand access to its technologies across Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense healthcare facilities.

"Healthcare professionals who perform image-guided procedures face repeated occupational radiation exposure over the course of their careers. They deserve access to technologies that help reduce that exposure and support their long-term health," said Gautam Kumar, M.D., interventional cardiologist based at Grady Memorial Hospital and Atlanta VA Medical Center, and professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.

William Gray, M.D., system chief, cardiovascular division, Main Line Health, Wynnewood, PA, and a member of the Salus Scientific Advisory Board, said the discussion around occupational radiation safety is an important opportunity to reconsider how procedural teams are protected.

"Protecting the procedural workforce means looking at the entire environment in which care is delivered," said Dr. Gray. "Radiation exposure and the physical burden of traditional lead protection are longstanding challenges for clinicians. As the conversation evolves, healthcare organizations have an opportunity to consider more comprehensive approaches that help protect the people delivering care throughout their careers."

At TCT 2026, Salus Scientific will engage with physicians, healthcare leaders, and other stakeholders on the evolving approaches to radiation protection and workforce safety.

"Radiation protection should not be viewed as simply a compliance issue or an individual responsibility," Flohr added. "It's a workforce issue, a safety issue, and ultimately a patient care issue."

About Salus Scientific

Salus Scientific is a medical technology company advancing radiation protection for healthcare professionals working in fluoroscopy-guided procedures. Its integrated portfolio addresses two persistent occupational hazards in interventional medicine: cumulative scatter radiation exposure and the physical burden of traditional lead protection. Through technologies and programs spanning enhanced radiation protection, ergonomic protection, dosimetry, education, and radiation safety management, Salus helps healthcare organizations better protect and sustain the procedural workforce.

Media & Investor Contact

Dan Lormon



Vice President, Global Medical Affairs



Salus Scientific



www.salusscientific.com



dan.lormon@salusscientific.com



+1-415-980-0255

1Abudayyeh I, et al. Occupational Health Hazards in the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory: Results of the 2023 SCAI Survey. Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions. 2025;4:102493.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salus-scientific-highlights-comprehensive-approach-to-procedural-workforce-protection-at-tct-2026-302918271.html

SOURCE Salus Scientific