Salipro Biotech and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Announce Collaboration Agreement to Advance Development of Novel Therapeutics

- The collaboration combines Salipro Biotech's unique expertise and its Salipro® platform technology to stabilize a challenging drug target and advance Daewoong Pharmaceutical's drug discovery programs for the generation of small molecule drugs.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish biotech company Salipro Biotech AB today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Daewoong Pharmaceutical gains access to Salipro Biotech's expertise and Salipro® platform for stabilizing challenging membrane proteins (e.g., GPCRs, ion channels, transporters). The collaboration will target a specific membrane protein to aid Daewoong's development of novel small molecule drugs.

Under the terms of this agreement, the collaboration will enable Daewoong Pharma to leverage Salipro Biotech´s expertise and proprietary platform to advance their drug discovery efforts in the development of novel therapeutic small molecules against a challenging membrane protein drug target.

"We are excited to join forces with Daewoong Pharmaceutical and contribute with our proprietary Salipro® platform to accelerate the development of novel therapeutic drugs for Daewoong Pharmaceutical's pipeline", said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. "This partnership is particularly significant as it marks our first collaboration with a partner in South Korea, underscoring the global application and versatility of our expertise and platform to make the undruggable druggable."

Seongsoo Park, CEO at Daewoong Pharmaceutical stated, "Collaborating with Salipro Biotech and accessing their Salipro® platform aligns with our goal to address complex drug targets. Salipro's expertise in membrane protein stabilization will benefit our research for novel small molecule therapeutics, and we look forward to the results of our joint efforts."

About Salipro Biotech AB



Salipro Biotech AB is a privately held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro® platform technology for the stabilization of membrane proteins.

The majority of drug targets are so-called membrane proteins; however, these targets are inherently unstable and challenging to investigate. The proprietary Salipro® technology stabilizes membrane proteins in their native forms, enabling them to be employed in drug discovery programs for therapeutic antibodies, small molecule drugs and structure-based drug design.

To date, Salipro Biotech has signed multiple research collaborations with top-tier pharma and biotech companies. Through in-house and partnered pipelines, Salipro Biotech AB accelerates the discovery of novel drugs.

About Daewoong Pharmaceutical



Daewoong Pharmaceutical (KRX: 069620.KS), established in 1945, is a global pharmaceutical company based in South Korea. The company is committed to the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, with a mission to provide the most beneficial total solutions, including pharmaceuticals and services, which contribute to improving the quality of life of valued consumers. Operating with a keen focus on both domestic and international markets, Daewoong Pharmaceutical specializes in developing treatments for intractable and rare diseases. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses novel drugs, biologics, new products, and C&D, all supported by in-house research and development, open collaboration, and advanced manufacturing facilities.

Marking significant achievements in drug development, Daewoong Pharmaceutical has successfully developed novel drugs for GERD, featuring the active ingredient Fexuprazan, and for Type 2 diabetes, with the active ingredient Enavogliflozin, in two consecutive years. The company is currently advancing in the development of First-in-Class Oral Anti-Fibrotic Agent for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, utilizing Bersiporocin as a PRS Inhibitor. Notably, Bersiporocin has been designated by the U.S. FDA as an orphan drug and a Fast Track development product.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salipro-biotech-and-daewoong-pharmaceutical-announce-collaboration-agreement-to-advance-development-of-novel-therapeutics-302478350.html

SOURCE Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.