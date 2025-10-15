SUBSCRIBE
Sagimet Biosciences Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

October 15, 2025 
SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • H.C. Wainwright Liver Disease Virtual Conference on October 21-22, 2025, with a fireside chat available starting October 21 at 7am ET (link here).
  • Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA, on November 10, 2025, with a fireside chat at 11:30am ET (link here).
  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach, FL, on November 11, 2025.

The HC Wainwright and Guggenheim fireside chats will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live events.

About Sagimet Biosciences 

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. Denifanstat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), and end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA have been successfully completed, supporting the advancement of denifanstat into further development. Sagimet has recently initiated a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) clinical trial of a combination of denifanstat and resmetirom that is planned to be developed for patients living with MASH. Sagimet has also initiated a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial with a second oral FASN inhibitor drug candidate, TVB-3567, that is planned to be developed for acne for the U.S. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire 
LifeSci Advisors 
JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Advisors 
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com


