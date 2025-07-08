SUBSCRIBE
Sagent and Qilu Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Access to Critical Injectables in U.S.

July 7, 2025 | 
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent Pharmaceuticals ("Sagent"), a leading provider of pharmaceuticals to the US market, and Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Qilu"), a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in China, today announced a strategic collaboration to commercialize a portfolio of complex injectable products for the US market. 

Through this partnership, Sagent will have exclusive rights to commercialize a select portfolio of Qilu's complex injectable products in the U.S. These products span high-impact therapeutic areas and represent a significant opportunity to address unmet patient needs across the U.S. healthcare landscape.

The combined total addressable market for these products is estimated to exceed $4.5 billion, reflecting strong demand across Sagent's key therapeutic areas. The collaboration aims to enhance access, reduce treatment costs, and strengthen supply resilience for these critical medications.

"This collaboration represents a key milestone in our strategy to build a robust and differentiated U.S. pharmaceutical portfolio," said Dr. Vishy Chebrol, CEO of Sagent. "We are excited to partner with Qilu to bring high-value, clinically essential therapies to market and ensure they reach the patients who need them most."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Sagent to expand the availability of Qilu's high quality, complex injectable products in the U.S. market," said Hanchang Zhang, Vice President of Qilu-Pharma Group. "This collaboration reflects Qilu's commitment to delivering safe, effective, and affordable medicines to patients worldwide. By combining Qilu's proven development and manufacturing capabilities with Sagent's strong commercial platform, deep market insight, and agile market approach, we look forward to advancing patient care and contributing to a more reliable, accessible pharmaceutical supply chain."

About Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2006, is a leading provider of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals.  Sagent's portfolio of over 100 products offers flexibility across diverse therapeutic categories, formulations and packaging configurations including vials, syringes and premix bags.  Sagent's global network of partners with rapid development capabilities, sophisticated manufacturing and innovative drug delivery technologies, enables its extensive and rapidly expanding pharmaceutical product portfolio, fulfilling the evolving needs of patients.

Discover Injectables Excellence ®: visit www.sagentpharma.com

About Qilu Pharmaceutical

Established in 1958, Qilu Pharmaceutical is now one of the leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies in China that develops, manufactures and distributes both Finished Dosage Forms and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Qilu currently has 12 subsidiaries, 11 domestic manufacturing sites and over 36,000 employees worldwide. Qilu ranks among the Top 3 in the Chinese pharmaceutical industry in 2024. Dedicated to offering high-quality & trustworthy medicines to the world and improving people's well-being, Qilu is vigorously exporting its products to over 100 countries and regions around the world and has 39 approved ANDAs in the U.S. The company has also fostered a robust pipeline including over 200 generic products, over 20 biosimilars and over 80 innovative products.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Jeff Greve

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(312) 331-0050

jgreve@sagentpharma.com

