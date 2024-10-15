SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sage Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

October 15, 2024 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), today announced that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review third quarter 2024 financial results and discuss recent business updates.


The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Contacts

Investor
Katie Plante
+1 978 968 9099
Katie.Plante@sagerx.com

Media
Matthew Henson
+1 917 930 7147
Matthew.Henson@sagerx.com

