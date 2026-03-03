SUBSCRIBE
SAB BIO to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 2, 2026 | 
MIAMI, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a fully human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 9, 2026
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: Miami Beach, FL

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 11, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: Miami Beach, FL

To access a live webcast of these events, as well as an archived recording, please visit the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.sab.bio.

About SAB BIO
SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine™, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO’s drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. SAB-142 is currently being evaluated in newly diagnosed Stage 3 autoimmune T1D patients in a registrational Phase 2b clinical trial called SAFEGUARD. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Cristi Barnett
ir@sab.bio

Media:
Sheila Carlson
media@sab.bio


Florida Events
