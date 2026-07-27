RxSight Reports Inducement Grants as Permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) today announced that on July 24, 2026, RxSight granted inducement stock options to purchase a total of 571,286 shares of RxSight’s common stock and inducement restricted stock units (RSUs) covering a total of 2,312,138 shares of RxSight’s common stock to Aziz Mottiwala, RxSight’s new President and Chief Executive Officer in connection with his commencement of employment with RxSight.

The inducement stock options have an exercise price of $5.19 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of RxSight common stock on the grant date, and shall vest as follows: 25% of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest on the one year anniversary of July 24, 2026, and one forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest monthly thereafter.

The inducement RSU award shall vest as follows: 20% of the shares subject to the inducement RSU award shall vest on the one year anniversary of July 24, 2026, 20% of the shares subject to the inducement RSU award shall vest on the two-year anniversary of such date, and 60% of the shares subject to the inducement RSU award shall vest on the three-year anniversary of such date.

Each inducement award is subject to the terms of the RxSight, Inc. 2026 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related forms of agreements, and were granted as inducements material to Mr. Mottiwala to enter into employment with RxSight in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL/LAL+, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com .