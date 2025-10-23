SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RxSight, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

October 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, will report financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, and enter the conference code: 6619966. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/. An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


Southern California Earnings Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Digital illustration of the White House, a road leading to it, and a stars and stripes pattern in the sky.
Earnings
No Trump Drug Pricing Plan for J&J—Yet
October 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Ultralight plane from bottom with blue wave on black. Illustration background, banner with copy space
Earnings
Thanks to Pfizer, Drug Pricing Clouds Begin To Clear as Q3 Earnings Roll Out
October 14, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac