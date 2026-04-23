SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RxSight, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6

April 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, and enter the conference code: 2630350. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/. An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


Southern California Earnings Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
The next era of diabetes management
April 23, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Concept of diabetes control and healthcare. Medical equipment set for measuring sugar level and insulin injections. Insulin pumps, glucometer, phone, insulin, syringe and human hand.
Insights
The next phase of diabetes care
April 22, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Hand putting print screen dart and target board wooden cube on up arrows. Target of investment and business concept.
Earnings
With nearly a quarter billion in Q1, J&J targets $100B revenue in 2026
April 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hands holding binoculars. Concept of search, research or strategy for business. The eyes look forward through the lens. Vector illustration for web or user interface.
Earnings
On steadier ground, pharma heads into Q1 earnings with deals top of mind
April 14, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong