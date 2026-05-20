SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RxSight, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel 2026 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


Southern California Events Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Insights
What makes life science angel investment work?
April 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
Biotech angels lean into deeper diligence and disciplined early bets
April 29, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park