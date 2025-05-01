SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RxSight, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference

May 1, 2025 
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Bank of America Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas.

RxSight’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


