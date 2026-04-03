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Press Releases

RxSight, Inc. to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., today announced plans to participate in the upcoming 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


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