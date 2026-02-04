Rush University Medical Center Performs First SetPoint System Procedures in Chicago for Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Procedures performed by Dr. Webster Crowley mark a milestone for neuroimmune modulation therapy in the Midwest

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SetPoint Medical today announced the first patients in Chicago have been treated with the SetPoint System, an FDA-approved neuroimmune modulation therapy for adults living with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA). RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause pain, swelling, stiffness, fatigue, and progressive joint damage. The procedure was performed by Webster Crowley, M.D., Professor, Department of Neurosurgery and Radiology at Rush University Medical Center.

“This is an important milestone for bringing a new, device-based treatment approach for RA patients in Chicago,” said Dr. Crowley. “Neuroimmune modulation represents an exciting area of innovation, and this milestone reflects Rush University’s commitment to advancing research-driven therapies for patients living with chronic conditions like RA.”

The SetPoint System is designed to deliver targeted stimulation to the left vagus nerve to activate the neural pathways that help regulate immune system activity. It is the only FDA-approved neuroimmune modulation device for adults living with moderately-to-severely active RA who are not adequately managed by – or cannot tolerate – existing advanced RA therapies, such as biological and targeted synthetic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Clinical outcomes that led to FDA approval of SetPoint Therapy were recently published in Nature Medicine.

“Treating the first patients in Chicago is an important step forward as we continue expanding clinical access to the SetPoint System,” said Murthy V. Simhambhatla, Ph.D., CEO of SetPoint Medical. “We are grateful to Dr. Crowley for his leadership in expanding access to neuroimmune modulation therapy for RA patients who are inadequately managed by existing advanced therapies.”

The first patients treated in Chicago underscore SetPoint Medical’s continued momentum and ongoing collaboration with leading academic medical centers and innovative rheumatologists to expand access for the SetPoint System. The SetPoint System is currently offered by select rheumatology clinics in the Chicago area, such as Willow Rheumatology in Willowbrook, IL and Arnold Arthritis and Rheumatology in Skokie, IL.

About SetPoint System

The SetPoint System is indicated for use in the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have had an inadequate response, loss of response, or intolerance to one or more biological or targeted synthetic disease modifying antirheumatic drugs. It should not be used if you have had a vagotomy or splenectomy, or if your healthcare provider determines that it is not safe for you to use the SetPoint System. Risks may include, but are not limited to, pain or infection after surgery, hoarseness, bruising, swelling, coughing and throat irritation. For full safety information, please see Instructions for Use and our Important Safety Information at spm.care/ISI. Individual results may vary.

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving care for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases. The company’s FDA-approved SetPoint System is the first neuroimmune modulation therapy available for people living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), offering a novel, device-based alternative for those who do not respond to or cannot tolerate biologic or targeted drug therapies. SetPoint’s proprietary integrated neurostimulation platform is designed to activate innate anti-inflammatory pathways in the vagus nerve to reduce inflammation and restore immunologic setpoint. With a vision to redefine the care of autoimmune conditions, SetPoint is also planning to evaluate its platform technology for other conditions including multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease. Learn more at setpointmedical.com.

Emma Yang

media@setpointmedical.com