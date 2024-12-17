RTI Surgical Transforms into Evergen, a Leading CDMO in Regenerative Medicine

ALACHUA, Fla., December 17, 2024 – RTI Surgical (“the Company”), a leading CDMO pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs in regenerative medicine, today unveils its new corporate identity as Evergen, signaling its strategic evolution into a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing biosolutions in regenerative medicine.

The rebranding follows a transformative year marked by the successful acquisitions of Cook Biotech and Collagen Solutions, establishing Evergen as the industry’s only CDMO offering a comprehensive portfolio of allograft and xenograft biomaterials at scale.

The new identity embodies Evergen’s commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-centered solutions in regenerative medicine. This strategic repositioning reinforces the Company’s dedication to setting new industry benchmarks through customized solutions for its customers across key high-growth therapeutic areas including cardiac, sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Olivier Visa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evergen, said: “This rebranding marks a defining moment in our Company’s evolution. Every decision we make begins with understanding patient needs and developing flexible, high-quality solutions that enable our customers to meet these needs effectively. As Evergen, we are positioned to lead a new era of regenerative medicine by becoming the trusted CDMO of choice for OEM partners.”

Kim Spooner, Chief People Officer, Evergen, added: “Our new brand identity honors our rich heritage and unifies our employees as we become one team. As the newer businesses have integrated, it has been clear that there is a strong cultural affinity across our teams. I look forward to seeing how this further strengthens in the months and years ahead.”

Visit the Company's new website at: www.evergenbio.com

About Evergen

Evergen is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs in regenerative medicine. We are expert partners to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), working with them to identify clinical problems and develop customized solutions that promote healing, accelerate recovery, and help prevent complications. Using our extensive portfolio of biological materials, we focus on specialized clinical segments, including plastic and reconstructive surgery, sports medicine and orthopedics, cardiac, and neurosurgery. Headquartered in Alachua, Florida, Evergen has facilities in the United States, Europe and New Zealand.

www.evergenbio.com.

