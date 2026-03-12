NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, March 12, 2026 — Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science today announced the expansion of its Helix 51 biomedical incubator, doubling its available space in response to growing demand from early-stage biotechnology companies seeking laboratory and commercialization support.

Located within the university’s Innovation and Research Park (IRP), Helix 51 is the only biomedical incubator of its kind in Lake County, Illinois, with a regional reach extending from Milwaukee to northern Cook County. The expansion is expected to create space for up to 10 additional companies advancing research, development, and product commercialization efforts that could ultimately yield new therapeutic and diagnostic options for patients.

“Momentum across our campus has accelerated significantly since late 2025,” said Michael Rosen, MBA, Managing Director of the IRP and Helix 51 Incubator. “We are seeing a steady pipeline of promising companies choosing RFU as the place to launch and scale.”

Since its launch eight years ago with approximately 6,700 square feet of wet and dry laboratory and office space, Helix 51 has grown to house 12 biotechnology startups. To accommodate continued demand, the university expanded the incubator into the adjacent IRP space, adding roughly 6,000 square feet of additional lab and office capacity and bringing the total footprint to just under 13,000 square feet.

The expansion reflects Lake County’s continued prominence as a Midwest bioscience hub, where more than 122 bioscience companies support approximately 33,000 sector jobs. Companies joining Helix 51 build upon technologies licensed from leading academic and healthcare institutions, including: Northwestern University, University of Chicago, University of Illinois, Rush, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Endeavor Health, Advocate Health and Rosalind Franklin University. Organizations are drawn to campus proximity to a deep regional bioscience talent pool and RFU research strengths spanning cancer, immune disorders, genetic and infectious diseases, diabetes, orthopedic conditions and neuroscience.

“The expansion of Helix 51 reinforces Lake County’s position as one of the Midwest’s leading life sciences hubs,” said Lake County Partners president and CEO Kevin Considine. “This location gives emerging biotech companies access to industry leaders, talent and cutting-edge innovation — resources that ultimately translate groundbreaking research into real-world therapies while creating new jobs and opportunities for innovators, students, and residents across our community.”

Recent tenant additions further illustrate this growth trajectory, Mr. Rosen said, including Saros Therapeutics, a spinout from University of Michigan; DeepBrain, a spinout from Endeavor; Carobsyn; and the Chicago Clinical Research Institute, a contract research organization focused on Phase I/II trials.

“We expect to onboard several additional companies in the coming weeks,” Mr. Rosen said. “At the same time, it’s rewarding to watch existing tenants achieve milestones that validate the incubator model and strength of this regional ecosystem.”

Among those milestones, UP Oncolytics, a spinout of Advocate Health, recently received designation from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity under the Illinois Angel Investment Tax Credit Program as a Qualified New Business Venture.

The Helix 51 roster of companies also includes: Saros Therapeutics, specializing in novel immunotherapies; BLR Bio, specializing in fibrotic diseases and pancreatic cancer; MedNEx Device, facilitating drug-device combination products; and Monopar Therapeutics, developing radiopharmaceuticals for cancer.

Janice Urban, PhD, RFU Interim Executive Vice President for Research, emphasized the broader academic and workforce impact of the expansion.

“Our researchers and students are energized by the surge of life science activity taking place within Helix 51 and the Innovation and Research Park,” Dr. Urban said. “These companies are creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration, experiential learning, and career pathways while aligning closely with RFU’s disease-focused research strengths.”

