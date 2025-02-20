SUBSCRIBE
Rockwell Medical to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results on Thursday, March 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 
WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RMTI #EndStageKidneyDisease--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The Company will issue a press release at 6:00am ET followed by a live conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET.


CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 8:00am ET

Live Number: (888) 660-6347 // (International) 1 (929) 201-6594

Conference Call ID: 4944610

Webcast and Replay: www.RockwellMed.com/Results

Speakers:

  • Mark Strobeck, Ph.D. — President and Chief Executive Officer; and
  • Jesse Neri — SVP, Chief Financial Officer
  • Tim Chole — SVP, Chief Commercial Officer

Format: Discussion of fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial and operational results followed by Q&A.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical’s mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical’s products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 and 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

Contacts

Heather R. Hunter
SVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
(248) 432-1362
IR@RockwellMed.com

