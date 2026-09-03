Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company advancing genetic medicines for rare and devastating diseases, focused on inherited cardiovascular disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will take part in fireside chats and management will host investor meetings at each conference. Participation details are as follows:

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 10, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 15, 2026

Time: 9:15 AM ET

Webcasts of the presentations will be available here on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is a fully integrated commercial-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for rare and devastating diseases, with a strategic focus on inherited cardiovascular disorders and additional programs in hematology and immunology. Rocket's cardiovascular portfolio includes three clinical-stage gene therapy programs targeting hypertrophic, arrhythmogenic, and dilated cardiomyopathies, together representing one of the broadest pipelines focused on inherited heart disease. The Company's integrated platform combines proprietary AAV manufacturing capabilities, extensive clinical experience in cardiac gene therapy, and long-term safety and efficacy data supporting advancement across its cardiovascular portfolio.

For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Rocket Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Rocket’s future expectations, plans and prospects that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will give," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "suggest" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Rocket’s cash runway and financial position, Rocket’s planned use of proceeds from the monetization of the KRESLADI™ PRV, Rocket’s expectations of our ability to obtain additional funding to conduct our planned research and development efforts, the safety and effectiveness of RP-A501 in its pivotal Phase 2 trial under the modified protocol, the Company's ability to align with the FDA on the path to treating additional Danon disease patients, the expected timing and data readouts of Rocket’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, the expected timing and outcome of Rocket’s regulatory interactions and planned submissions, Rocket’s plans for the advancement of its cardiovascular AAV programs and KRESLADI™, including its planned pivotal trials, and the safety, effectiveness and timing of related pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Rocket’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities or enter into agreements with third parties to sell and market its product candidates and Rocket’s ability to expand its pipeline to target additional indications that are compatible with its gene therapy technologies. Although Rocket believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Rocket cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the results of Rocket’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, Rocket’s dependence on third parties for development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of product candidates, the outcome of litigation, unexpected expenditures, Rocket’s competitors’ activities, including decisions as to the timing of competing product launches, pricing and discounting, Rocket’s ability to develop, acquire and advance product candidates into, enroll a sufficient number of patients into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, Rocket’s ability to acquire additional businesses, form strategic alliances or create joint ventures and its ability to realize the benefit of such acquisitions, alliances or joint ventures, our ability to achieve the expected benefits of our portfolio prioritization and strategic restructuring, including extending our cash runway, Rocket’s ability to obtain and enforce patents to protect its product candidates, and its ability to successfully defend against unforeseen third-party infringement claims, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Rocket’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed February 26, 2026 with the SEC and subsequent filings with the SEC including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Rocket undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors & Media

Meg Dodge

mdodge@rocketpharma.com



Brooke Schuster

bschuster@rocketpharma.com