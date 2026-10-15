Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a fully integrated commercial-stage biotechnology company advancing genetic medicines for rare and life-threatening diseases, focused on inherited cardiovascular disorders, today announced that the company will attend Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference. The company will participate in a panel on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET and host investor meetings.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is a fully integrated commercial-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for rare and life-threatening diseases, with a strategic focus on inherited cardiovascular disorders and additional programs in hematology and immunology. Rocket's cardiovascular portfolio includes three clinical-stage gene therapy programs targeting hypertrophic, arrhythmogenic, and dilated cardiomyopathies, together representing one of the broadest pipelines focused on inherited heart disease. The Company’s integrated platform combines proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing capabilities and extensive clinical experience in cardiac gene therapy.

For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Rocket Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Rocket’s future expectations, plans and prospects that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not materialize or prove incorrect, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Rocket makes such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “potential” and similar expressions, or their negatives.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Rocket’s planned participation in the conference and investor meetings; its plans to develop and advance its genetic medicines portfolio, including its cardiovascular gene therapy programs; and its development strategy and priorities.

Although Rocket believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Rocket cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: the results, timing and costs of Rocket’s ongoing and planned clinical trials; its ability to identify, enroll and dose eligible patients and successfully complete clinical studies; unexpected adverse events or other safety findings; the timing and outcome of regulatory interactions, submissions and review; manufacturing, product comparability, quality and supply considerations; Rocket’s dependence on third parties for development, manufacturing, commercialization and other activities; its ability to successfully commercialize its products; its future capital requirements and ability to obtain additional funding; changes in its operating plan, development priorities, expenses or cash requirements; its ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection and defend against third-party infringement claims; and competing therapies and technological developments. Additional risks are described under “Risk Factors” in Rocket’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2026, and in its subsequent SEC filings, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Rocket undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors & Media

Meg Dodge

mdodge@rocketpharma.com

Brooke Schuster

bschuster@rocketpharma.com