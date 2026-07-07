Roche presents new data in Alzheimer’s disease from across its integrated pharmaceutical and diagnostics portfolio at AAIC

Five oral presentations in a Featured Research Session will highlight trontinemab, including new long-term data from Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle TM AD study and design of Phase III PrevenTRON study in preclinical Alzheimer’s

New data on Roche’s CE mark Elecsys pTau217 blood test will be presented on its use for Alzheimer's diagnosis in both primary and secondary care

Basel, 7 July 2026 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it will present new data from its Alzheimer’s disease portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2026 (AAIC®) in London on 12-15 July. These data demonstrate how Roche is advancing the development of next-generation medicines and diagnostic tests, driven by a mission to slow, stop or even prevent the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. In total, there are 18 oral and poster presentations. Highlights include five oral presentations as part of a trontinemab Featured Research Session, an oral Perspectives Session on neuroimmune targets such as NLRP3 for neurodegenerative diseases, and presentations on the use of Roche's Elecsys® pTau217 and pTau181 blood tests to support Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

“We aim to bring together advanced diagnostics and transformative medicines, with the goal of benefitting many Alzheimer's patients through earlier detection and intervention,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Our presentations at AAIC will feature data from our expanding Alzheimer’s disease portfolio, including investigational trontinemab, neuroinflammatory approaches and blood-based diagnostics.”

“With the approval of Elecsys pTau217, our third Alzheimer’s blood test, across both primary and secondary care, we are making timely and definitive diagnosis more accessible than ever before,” said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics." For too long, this has been out of reach for the vast majority of patients. As a result, millions have been left without the answers, care and support they need. That is now changing, as blood-based testing transforms the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease."

Pharmaceuticals

Trontinemab Featured Research Session

A 90-minute Featured Research Session will showcase five oral presentations focused on the latest progress in the development of trontinemab, an investigational BrainshuttleTM bispecific 2+1 amyloid-beta targeting monoclonal antibody. Presenters will share new long-term safety, amyloid removal and biomarker data from the Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle AD open-label extension study. Modelling from this study has informed the dosing regimen for the ongoing Phase III TRONTIER 1 and 2 studies in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

For the first time, Roche will also share the design of PrevenTRON, a Phase III study investigating trontinemab in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease. PrevenTRON is planning to recruit cognitively unimpaired individuals at high risk of progression to symptomatic Alzheimer’s, and investigators are using Roche’s Elecsys pTau217 blood test to help identify potential study participants.

NLRP3 inhibition Invited Perspectives Session

In addition to targeting amyloid with trontinemab, Roche is exploring multiple other investigational therapeutic approaches to tackle the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases. AAIC has invited Roche to present a Perspectives Session on the NLRP3 inflammasome in Alzheimer’s disease. Emerging preclinical and clinical data on the immunomodulatory effects of NLRP3 inhibition in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease will also be presented.

Diagnostics

Roche’s Elecsys pTau217 blood test recently received CE mark certification as both a rule-in and rule-out test of amyloid pathology to aid in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, and data will be presented evaluating the test’s performance in primary and secondary care settings. In addition, new data will be presented for the approved Elecsys pTau181 blood test for ruling out Alzheimer’s disease, which explores sample stability under different storage conditions and test performance across large, diverse, cognitively impaired patient populations to support implementation of the test in routine clinical practice.

Roche is sponsoring a symposium “Closing the Diagnostic Gap: Utilizing pTau217 for Scalable Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis” on Sunday 12 July at 12:30-13:45 BST at the Crowne Plaza London Docklands Hotel. The symposium will discuss the evolving role of blood-based biomarkers in the early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, including the potential of scalable blood testing approaches designed to help reduce diagnostic barriers, enable earlier identification of individuals at risk, and support broader access to disease-modifying therapies in clinical practice.

Overview of key presentations featuring Roche pharmaceuticals and diagnostics:

Topic Abstract title Presentation number (type)



Presentation date (session)



Time



Location Abstracts will be available on the AAIC website. Trontinemab Long-Term Safety and Amyloid Removal with Trontinemab: Interim Data from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle™ AD Study 3-21-FRS-B (5 Orals)



Tuesday 14 July (Featured Research Session: Shuttling Past the Barrier: From BrainshuttleTM AD Long-Term Trontinemab Data to Secondary Prevention of AD in PrevenTRON)



14:00–15:30 BST



Room S8 Interim Long-Term Biomarker Results from the Trontinemab Open-Label Extension of the Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle™ AD Study Simulation of Amyloid Clearance in Phase III Studies with Trontinemab in Early Symptomatic Alzheimer’s Disease Evidence Supporting Preclinical AD as an Optimal Stage for Intervention with Trontinemab PrevenTRON: Rationale and Design of a Phase III Trial of Trontinemab in Cognitively Unimpaired Individuals with Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s Disease at High Risk of Clinical Decline NLRP3 The Role of NLRP3 in Alzheimer's Disease: Reverse Translational Data from GRADUATE Ph3 Trials 3-25-PER-C (Oral invited talk)



Tuesday 14 July (Perspectives Session: Neuroimmune Targets for Neurodegenerative Diseases)



14:00-15:30 BST



Room N11A Investigating the Role of the NLRP3 Inflammasome in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s Disease #0274 (Poster)



Tuesday 14 July (Basic Science and Pathogenesis: Molecular and Cell Biology)



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall Clinical Insights External Controls Vs. Observed Placebo: How Close Can We Get? GRADUATE I and II Results 2-15-FRS-A (Oral)



Monday 13 July (Featured Research Session: External Controls in Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials: How Far Away Are We?)



9:00–10:30 BST



Room N10 Tau Pathology Interferes with Amyloid Removal by Gantenerumab 4-29-FRS-A (Oral)



Wednesday 15 July (Featured Research Session: Next-Generation Neuroimaging: Monitoring Treatments and Disease Progression)



14:00-15:30 BST



Room Victoria 5/6 Patients living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers Burden and Support Needs of Informal Caregivers of People Living with Alzheimer’s Disease in Three Countries #0974 (Poster)



Tuesday 14 July (Dementia Care Research and Psychosocial Factors: Psychosocial and Behavioral Factors)



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall Mental Health Conditions in Spouses of People Living with Alzheimer's Disease: A Longitudinal US Claims Data Analysis #0988 (Poster)



Wednesday 15 July (Dementia Care Research and Psychosocial Factors: Psychosocial and Behavioral Factors)



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall Clinical trial excellence Expanding Clinical Trial Access to Underrepresented Populations in the U.S.: Findings from the Alzheimer’s Disease Pre-Screener Study #0174 (Poster)



Sunday 12 July (Drug Development: Human)



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall A Low-Burden Cognitive Prescreening Protocol for Enhanced Diversity and Recruitment in Roche’s Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials #0038 (Poster)



Wednesday 15 July (Drug Development: Human)



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall Diagnostics Rule-Out Performance of a Plasma pTau181 Immunoassay at Established Cutoffs in Subgroups Across a Large, Diverse, Cognitively Impaired Population 4-29-FRS-A (Oral)



Wednesday 15 July (Featured Research Session: Next-Generation Neuroimaging: Monitoring Treatments and Disease Progression)



14:00–15:30 BST



Room Victoria 5/6 Evaluating a Future In Vitro Diagnostic pTau217 Plasma Assay for the Detection of Amyloid Pathology in Primary and Secondary Care Settings #1076 (Poster)



Sunday 12 July (Developing Topics: Biomarkers)



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall Elecsys pTau181 Plasma Immunoassay Performance Against Centiloid-Based Amyloid Classification Across Clinical Stages #1071 (Poster)



Sunday 12 July (Developing Topics: Biomarkers)



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall Elecsys Cerebrospinal Fluid Biomarker Ratio Concordance with Amyloid-Positron Emission Tomography in a Chinese Population #1070 (Poster)



Sunday 12 July (Developing Topics: Biomarkers)



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall Sample Stability for a New pTau181 Plasma Immunoassay: Implications for Rule-Out Testing for Alzheimer’s Disease in Routine Clinical Practice #0476 (Poster)



Wednesday 15 July (Biomarkers: Biomarkers (Non-Neuroimaging))



7:30–16:15 BST



Exhibit Hall

About Roche in Alzheimer’s

With more than two decades of scientific research in Alzheimer’s disease, Roche is working towards a day when we can detect, diagnose, monitor and treat the condition earlier, so we can slow, stop or even prevent its progression.

Today, Roche’s Alzheimer’s disease portfolio spans several investigational medicines for different targets, types and stages of the disease, including trontinemab, nivegacetor and RG6627. On the diagnostics side, it covers approved and investigational digital and blood-based tests and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays, including Elecsys pTau181, pTau217 and ApoE4.

Addressing the global burden of Alzheimer’s disease requires more than innovative tests and treatments. This is why Roche partners with clinicians, scientists, patient advocates, policymakers and health systems to help ensure that advances in Alzheimer’s disease research translate into benefits for millions of people worldwide.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





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