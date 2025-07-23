Roche Canada announces Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin for injection) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults With Large B-Cell Lymphoma is now Publicly Reimbursed in Québec

This marks the first provincial listing of Polivy as a first-line treatment for DLBCL in Canada , highlighting Roche's ongoing commitment to meeting the diverse needs of healthcare systems and patients affected by lymphoma.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) is pleased to announce today that Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin for injection) in combination with rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (NOS), high grade B-cell lymphoma, Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) DLBCL NOS, and T-cell/histiocyte rich LBCL, is now publicly funded in Québec.1 Roche Canada is fully committed to continuing to work with the other provincial and territorial jurisdictions to make Polivy available to patients as soon as possible through all public drug plans.

Lymphoma refers to a group of blood cancers that develop in the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system works with other components of the immune system to help the body combat infections and disease.3 There are two general categories of the different types of lymphoma: Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), with NHL being more common. 4

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a common, fast-growing and very aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).5 It was estimated that in 2024, 11,700 Canadians were diagnosed with NHL.2 Despite generally positive responses to initial treatments, up to 40% of patients will experience relapse or refractory disease.6 By effectively managing the disease from the outset, there could be a substantial reduction in the need for subsequent treatments and the associated patient and societal burden.

Polivy received the first marketing authorization in Canada on July 9, 2020 from Health Canada, and on July 2, 2025, Québec approved it for public reimbursement for first-line treatment of DLBCL.3,7 This represents a much-needed advance in treatment options as Polivy offers hope to first-line DLBCL patients by reducing the risk of disease progression, relapse, or death by 27% compared to the current standard of care.1

With the availability of Polivy for newly diagnosed patients with DLBCL in Québec, Roche is continuing its commitment to develop innovative therapies for those affected by lymphoma. We are proud to have worked closely with key organizations in our Canadian healthcare systems to move Polivy from regulatory approval through to public access, and this work continues with the other provinces and territories.

About Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin for injection)1



Polatuzumab vedotin is a CD79b-targeted antibody-drug conjugate that preferentially delivers an anti-mitotic agent (monomethyl auristatin E, or MMAE) to B-cells, which results in the killing of malignant B-cells. The monoclonal antibody binds to CD79b, a cell surface component of the B-cell receptor. CD79b expression is restricted to normal cells within the B cell lineage (with the exception of plasma cells) and malignant B-cells; it is expressed in >95% of DLBCL. Upon binding CD79b, polatuzumab vedotin is rapidly internalized, aiding in the delivery of MMAE intracellularly. MMAE then works to kill dividing cells by inhibiting cell division and inducing apoptosis.

About Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)



Lymphoma is the name for a group of blood cancers that develop in the lymphatic system and occur in two main types: Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). In particular, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive (fast-growing) blood cancer and the most common form of NHL.5

About Roche in hematology



Roche has been developing medicines for people with malignant and non-malignant blood diseases for more than 25 years; our experience and knowledge in this therapeutic area runs deep. Today, we are investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to patients across a wide range of haematologic diseases.

About Roche Canada



At Roche Canada, patients and science are at the heart of everything we do. Our passion for science and our commitment to relentlessly pursuing the impossible for patients have made us one of the world's leading pharmaceutical, in-vitro diagnostics, and diabetes care management companies.

With our combined strength in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, we're driving healthcare forward, while ensuring we deliver meaningful benefits for patients and a sustainable healthcare system. Because we're committed to making quality healthcare accessible to everyone.

And we're adding our expertise in new areas, such as artificial intelligence, real world data collection and analysis and collaborating with many different sectors and industries.

Having the courage to reinvent ourselves and question the status quo is what patients and the healthcare system expect from Roche - and our commitment is as strong today as it was on the first day of our Canadian journey in 1931. Today, Roche Canada employs almost 2,000 people across the country through its Pharmaceuticals division in Mississauga, Ontario as well as its Diagnostics and Diabetes Care divisions in Laval, Québec.

For more information, please visit www.RocheCanada.com or follow Roche Canada on LinkedIn.

References





1 Polivy® Product Monograph, January 20, 2023. 2 Canadian Cancer Society. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma statistics. Available at https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/non-hodgkin-lymphoma/statistics . Accessed on June 24, 2025. 3 Lymphoma Canada. What is Lymphoma. Available at https://www.lymphoma.ca/about-lymphoma/what-is-lymphoma/ . Accessed on June 24, 2025. 4 Lymphoma Canada. Types of Lymphoma. Available at https://www.lymphoma.ca/lymphoma/overview/types-of-lymphoma/ . Accessed on June 24, 2025. 5 Lymphoma Canada. Understanding NHL. https://www.lymphoma.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/20231110-NHL_WEB.pdf . Accessed on June 24, 2025. 6 New England Journal of Medicine. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Available at https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMra2027612 . Accessed on July 8, 2025. 7 Dépôt légal — Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec, 2025. Liste des médicaments. Available at https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/non_indexes/liste_med_2025-07-02_fr.pdf . Accessed on July 8, 2025.





SOURCE Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada)