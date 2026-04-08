Ritedose Announces Manufacturing for Tenpoint Therapeutics’ Presbyopia Eye Drop

Partnership Signals Commercial Readiness and Manufacturing Strength for Groundbreaking Ophthalmic Treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ritedose Corporation, Inc. (Ritedose), the largest contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the United States specializing in sterile Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) production of unit dose solutions for the ophthalmic and respiratory markets, is partnering with Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. to manufacture YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop FDA-approved for the treatment of presbyopia.

The selection of Ritedose as a CDMO reflects a deliberate commitment to commercial readiness and supply security. In the ophthalmic space, where validated sterile manufacturing and rigorous quality oversight are critical to earning the confidence of investors, physicians, and the broader market, partnering with a proven manufacturer is a strategic imperative. By aligning with Ritedose and its more than 25 years of experience in sterile ophthalmic and respiratory manufacturing, Tenpoint has meaningfully de-risked its production pathway and demonstrated the discipline to choose best-in-class partners in bringing YUVEZZI to patients at scale.

“Our leading aseptic manufacturing capabilities make Ritedose the ideal partner to deliver safe and effective doses of YUVEZZI to patients,” said Jody Chastain, president and CEO of Ritedose. “We have been serving the ophthalmic and the respiratory markets for over 25 years, and this partnership reflects what that track record means in practice. Tenpoint Therapeutics chose us—a CDMO with proven execution, supply chain security and an uncompromised standard of quality. We are proud to help Tenpoint Therapeutics bring this treatment to the patients who need it.”

“Ritedose is proud to work alongside Tenpoint Therapeutics on the manufacturing of national launch quantities of YUVEZZI so this treatment can be available to all presbyopia patients who need it,” continued Chastain.

About The Ritedose Corporation

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The company’s process guides the development of molecules from clinical trials to commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ritedose and its services: visit Ritedose.com.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceuticals company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution ) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the US and approximately two billion people globally. By understanding real-world needs and partnering with care eye professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye. To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

For more information about YUVEZZI and full Prescribing Information, please visit www.YUVEZZI.com

Media Contacts

Alex Keown

Inspire Agency on behalf of Ritedose

akeown@inspire-agency.com

630-346-5141

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31893ff6-9282-4102-b19a-7cbc7327ff62