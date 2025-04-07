Rise Therapeutics Reports Ulcerative Colitis Dose Escalation Clinical Results for R-3750 at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference in San Diego May 3-6

Results highlight safety and promising clinical responses of R-3750, along with biomarker results demonstrating a differentiated immune mechanism

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing precision immunotherapies, today announced that it will report its first clinical results from the completed dose escalation segment of its R-3750 Phase 1 clinical trial in ulcerative colitis at the upcoming DDW conference in San Diego on May 6th.

R-3750, a novel oral immunotherapy, is a synthetic biology-based medicine in development for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Optimized to selectively target dendritic cells, R-3750 is a first-in-class therapy with a unique mechanism of action with the potential to treat the underlying immunological basis of gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases. Dysfunctional immune control is an important underlying mechanism driving IBD. Extensive preclinical studies on R-3750 demonstrated targeting of a specific dendritic cell receptor which promotes regulatory T cell (Treg) induction, reduces gut inflammation, and improves gut membrane barrier integrity.

The safety and tolerability, drug exposure, and clinical activity of R-3750 in patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis will be presented by Dr. Christian Furlan Freguia, SVP R&D on May 6th, at 10:30 AM (PT).

“We are grateful to the organizing committee from this prestigious meeting for this invitation to present the very first clinical results for R-3750. This an important milestone demonstrating the potential for this new class of Oral Immune Biomodulator therapies that reeducate immunological repertoires to treat root cause of inflammatory disease,” states Gary Fanger, President and CEO of Rise Therapeutics. “Thanks to the committed and talented team at Rise, we are focused on continued clinical execution for R-3750 and expanding clinical validation of our other Oral Immune Biomodulator drugs in our pipeline, making a new class of oral precision immunotherapies a reality for patients.”

About Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

IBD is a chronic disease in which the lining of the gastrointestinal tract becomes inflamed and develops ulcers. This condition results from a dysfunctional immune system. IBD affects 4.9 million patients worldwide, with alarming increase in incidence in individuals under 18 years of age, and a growing number of IBD diagnosis occurring in very young children. Current therapeutic options can be broadly immunosuppressive and come with risks of serious side effects, and challenging modes of administration, leaving most patients without satisfactory treatments.

About Rise Therapeutics

Rise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing first-in-class Oral Immune Biomodulators for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. With a fully integrated product development infrastructure, Rise leverages innovative scientific discoveries to drive novel drug development through human clinical proof-of-concept. For more information, go to www.risetherapeutics.com.

