Rigel Appoints Michael P. Miller to the Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has appointed Michael P. Miller to its Board of Directors. Mr. Miller has more than four decades of experience in commercial and leadership roles in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

"Mike has a strong track record of commercial excellence, and we're delighted to have him join our Board," said Raul Rodriguez, Rigel's president and CEO. "His extensive expertise in commercial execution and leadership will provide valuable insights as we execute on our transformational strategic plan, particularly our objectives of growing our current portfolio of medicines and evaluating potential in-licensing opportunities – areas where Mike has extensive experience."

Mr. Miller currently serves on the Board of Directors at Puma Biotechnology and BioXcel Therapeutics. He served as the Executive Vice President of U.S. Commercial of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from April 2014 until his retirement in September 2020. Before that, Mr. Miller was Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Vivus. Prior to that, Mr. Miller served as Vice President, leading the HER Family Oncology franchise, of Genentech. Other roles included Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Connetics Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company acquired by Stiefel Laboratories (GSK); Vice President of the of ALZA Corporation, a pharmaceutical company acquired by Johnson & Johnson; and various sales and marketing positions at Syntex Corporation. Mr. Miller earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Finance from the University of San Francisco and an M.B.A. in Information and Computer Systems from San Francisco State University.

"Over the years I have seen Rigel evolve into a profitable company with a strong commercial engine that can fund a promising development pipeline, which is a privileged position in biotechnology space," said Mr. Miller. "I am thrilled to join Rigel as a Director and contribute to the critical work focused on realizing opportunities to serve more patients with hematologic disorders and cancer."

About Rigel



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media:



Investors:



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



650.624.1232



ir@rigel.com

Media:



David Rosen



Argot Partners



646.461.6387



david.rosen@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-appoints-michael-p-miller-to-the-board-of-directors-302677011.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.