Ride Therapeutics Announces up to US$7.3 Million Investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Advance Next-Generation Genetic Medicines

Investment will support Ride's Molecular Logistics™ platform with the goal of delivering genetic medicines to the lung for all people living with cystic fibrosis

Ride’s platform is designed to learn the rules of delivery by tracking the destinations of millions of diverse carriers for genetic medicines in the body

Billions of datapoints can be used to train a generative AI design engine and produce optimized carriers for any tissue or cell type of interest

Investment is expected to both accelerate Ride’s existing progress using IV delivery and support expansion of the technology for inhaled delivery

Ride was launched in 2023, funded by an US$8.0 million seed round

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cysticfibrosis--Ride Therapeutics (´Ride´or ´the Company´), an engineering and machine learning powered biotechnology company committed to solving the delivery challenge for genetic medicines, today announced a strategic investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation under which the Foundation has committed to invest up to US$7.3 million in Ride Therapeutics.

The funds will support Ride’s Molecular Logistics™ platform with the goal of developing novel, non-viral carriers to deliver genetic medicines to the lung for all people living with cystic fibrosis. The work will build on and accelerate Ride’s existing progress using systemic (IV) delivery, and support expansion of the technology for inhaled delivery.

The Molecular Logistics™ platform constructs ultra-diverse libraries of many millions of nanoparticles using a proprietary nano-engineering approach, with the ability to make carriers of different sizes, for a range of cargoes, from a variety of biocompatible components. Entire libraries are evaluated following systemic (IV) or inhaled administration to read out exactly which tissues and cell types each carrier reaches. Billions of datapoints are then used to train an AI model of delivery that powers a generative design engine, producing optimized carriers for specific tissues and cell types.

Genetic medicines (e.g. RNA, gene therapy, gene editing) have the potential to transform the treatment of many diseases, including cystic fibrosis. However, delivery of genetic medicines to tissues or cell types beyond the liver remains challenging. Ride was launched in 2023 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the University of Cambridge to solve this challenge, utilizing technology from the labs of Ride’s scientific co-founders, Professors David Weitz and Tuomas Knowles, and funded by an US$8.0 million seed round. The company’s mission is to unlock delivery of any cargo to any tissue or cell type.

“The promise of genetic medicines has never been greater but can only be realized by solving the delivery challenge. Ride has built a unique platform that learns the rules of delivery by measuring it directly in the body, not in a dish or a simulation,” commented Sam Cohen, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO, Ride Therapeutics. Cohen added, “Our vision is to decode the biological language of delivery through data generation on a scale no one has reached before. Ride has already screened millions of diverse carriers, discovering hits in many traditionally hard-to-reach tissues. We are excited to join the mission to deliver a cure for all cystic fibrosis patients in collaboration with the CF Foundation, an organization whose leadership, expertise, and commitment to patients are recognized around the world.”

About Ride Therapeutics

Ride Therapeutics is an engineering and machine learning powered biotechnology company committed to solving the delivery challenge for genetic medicines. Ride is pioneering its Molecular Logistics™ platform, which learns the rules of delivery by measuring it directly in the body, not in a dish or a simulation – at a vast scale. By decoding the biological language of delivery, Ride aims to enable the next generation of genetic medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities and disease areas.

For more information, visit https://ridetherapeutics.com

Ride Therapeutics Contact:

Emer Reynolds

ereynolds@ridetherapeutics.com