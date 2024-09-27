RICOH 3D for Healthcare and Kallisio partner to enhance radiation oncology care with Stentra™ oral stent

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. and Kallisio today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture and distribute Stentra™, a 510(k)-cleared, patient-specific oral stent designed to improve radiation therapy for head and neck cancer (HNC) patients. Developed using technology exclusively licensed from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Stentra™ is engineered to protect healthy tissue by precisely displacing and immobilizing sensitive areas during treatment, allowing for more targeted and effective radiation delivery. This innovation is crucial in minimizing side effects and enhancing overall treatment outcomes.

RICOH 3D for Healthcare, a leader in the manufacturing of patient-specific medical devices, will utilize its network of FDA-registered 3D printing facilities to produce Stentra™, ensuring rapid and efficient distribution to radiation oncology teams nationwide.

“Our collaboration with Kallisio highlights our shared commitment to advancing cancer care by addressing critical needs in toxicity management,” said Gary Turner, Managing Director, RICOH 3D for Healthcare. “Stentra™ not only protects the tongue and other healthy tissues from exposure to radiation but also enhances the precision of radiation therapy, thereby reducing side effects and improving patient quality of life.”

Starting in October, radiation oncologists will be able to order Stentra™ through RICOH 3D for Healthcare’s Clinical Applications Specialists, marking a pivotal step in empowering medical professionals with advanced tools for personalized, patient-centered care.

Rajan Patel, CEO of Kallisio, stated, “Partnering with RICOH 3D for Healthcare is a natural fit for our mission to transform cancer care. Ricoh’s expertise in advanced manufacturing and their robust distribution network, including point-of-care production capabilities and clinical applications team, make them an ideal partner. Together, we can ensure that Stentra™ reaches radiation oncology teams efficiently, enhancing treatment precision and patient outcomes on a broad scale.”

RICOH 3D for Healthcare and Kallisio will be showcasing Stentra™ at the ASTRO 2024 Annual Meeting, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from September 29 to October 2, 2024. Radiation oncologists and healthcare professionals are invited to visit Booth #801 to experience firsthand demonstrations of Stentra™ and learn more about its application in improving cancer care. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the benefits and implementation of this innovative device with Ricoh and Kallisio’s team of radiation oncology experts.

About Kallisio

Kallisio is a pioneering medical device team focused on developing innovative solutions to better manage toxicity and improve cancer care. Kallisio’s mission is to help oncologists deliver effective treatment while safeguarding patients from healthy tissue harm and long-term adverse side effects. By harnessing the power of advanced technology, Kallisio is committed to enhancing treatment options, and ultimately the quality of life for patients around the world. kallisio.com

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD).

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2024 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

