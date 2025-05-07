Ribbon Bio Appoints Jeff Fitzgerald as Vice President, Global Head of Sales to Drive Commercial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Timely new role as company launches its first groundbreaking commercial product, MiroSynth™ DNA Molecules

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ribbon Bio GmbH, the DNA synthesis company, today announced that Jeff Fitzgerald has joined the company as Vice President, Global Head of Sales. With a proven track record in scaling commercial operations and leading teams across the industry, Mr. Fitzgerald will take on a pivotal role in accelerating Ribbon Bio’s next phase of growth.

Reporting directly to Jodi Barrientos, Ribbon’s CEO, Mr. Fitzgerald will oversee all aspects of global sales strategy, business development, and market expansion as the company commercializes its technology to produce pristine synthetic DNA molecules to serve advanced applications in biopharma and life sciences.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Ribbon Bio leadership team at this important time, as we commence our exciting first product launch with MiroSynth™ DNA Molecules,” said Ms. Barrientos. “His deep industry experience and customer-first approach make him the ideal leader to help drive our commercial strategy forward, especially as global demand for more complex and highly accurate synthetic DNA continues to rise.”

Mr. Fitzgerald brings more than a decade of successful commercial leadership experience in life science companies, including executive roles at ArcherDx (acquired by Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)), and IQVIA (formerly Quintiles), where he led high-performing teams, delivered sustained revenue growth across multiple geographies, and supported commercial integrations post-merger and acquisition. His expertise in product launches, building strategic partnerships and scaling go-to-market operations aligns well with Ribbon Bio’s mission to redefine what’s possible in synthetic biology through precision-engineered DNA.

“I’m very excited to join Ribbon Bio at such a transformative moment,” said Mr. Fitzgerald. “The company’s ability to deliver highly complex and accurate synthetic DNA is unmatched—and I’m looking forward to supporting our partners to bring their most ambitious biological designs to life with MiroSynth™ DNA Molecules.”

MiroSynth™ DNA is built on Ribbon’s proprietary algorithm-driven technology and precision enzymatic assembly process, delivering exceptional accuracy and performance for applications initially in biopharma, life sciences, and academic research. Customers and partners across the US, EU, UK, and Australia can now access MiroSynth™ DNA to accelerate their most ambitious scientific work.

This strategic hire follows a year of significant momentum for Ribbon Bio, including key leadership additions, major partnerships in biopharma and life sciences, demonstrated technical advances in its core platform, and growing global demand for synthetic DNA at the highest levels of complexity and precision.

Ribbon Bio is a synthetic biology leader driving DNA synthesis beyond the limits of current technologies: making the impossible possible. We are redefining scientific possibility with our algorithm-driven technology that produces pristine synthetic DNA molecules, at a high level of accuracy and unprecedented speed, enabling our partners to deliver a new generation of transformative solutions for the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit us at www.ribbonbio.com.

