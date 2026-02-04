Rezurock® now reimbursed in Ontario and British Columbia for people living with chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)

Three provinces now cover Rezurock ® (belumosudil) through their provincial formularies for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy 1

Chronic GVHD is a serious complication following stem cell transplant, with debilitating symptoms that can last for years2

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - British Columbia and Ontario recently added Rezurock® (belumosudil) to their provincial formularies for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.1 Full reimbursement criteria are available on the British Columbia Pharmacare website and Ontario Drug Benefit website.

"People living with chronic GVHD experience serious, often multiorgan symptoms that deeply affect their everyday quality of life. Having access to Rezurock® in Quebec, and now British Columbia and Ontario will give many patients and their families renewed hope that this treatment option can help them better manage their condition, especially when symptoms are severe and previous therapies have failed."



– Dr. Michael Radford, Juravinski Cancer Centre, Hamilton Health Sciences, Ontario

"This announcement is a significant milestone for Ontarians and British Columbians living with chronic GVHD. Public coverage makes Rezurock® accessible for patients who need this critical treatment option. We are dedicated to working with provinces and territories so that Canadians living with this serious condition can access this much-needed treatment, regardless of where they live."



– Adèle Fondeux, General Manager, General Medicines, Sanofi

This milestone follows Quebec's coverage of Rezurock® by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) for this indication in November 2025. Health Canada approved Rezurock® in March 2023. Canada Drug Agency (CDA) recommended Rezurock® for reimbursement by public drug plans on March 5, 2024, specifically for patients aged 12 years and older who have been clinically diagnosed with moderate to severe chronic GVHD, whose disease has not shown an adequate response to at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.3 Full details on reimbursement criteria are available on the CDA website.

About chronic GVHD



Chronic GVHD is a serious complication usually beginning 100 or more days after an allogeneic stem cell transplant, where healthy stem cells from the donor attack the patient's cells leading to inflammatory then fibrotic side effects.2,4,5 Occurring in about half of allogenic transplants, chronic GVHD can persist for years or up to a lifetime--affecting multiple organs and risking permanent, life-altering damage.4,2 Symptoms can be debilitating and may include vomiting, muscle and joint pain, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, diarrhea, infections and difficulty breathing.2

About Rezurock®



Rezurock® (belumosudil) is an inhibitor of Rho-associated, coiled-coil containing protein kinase-2 (ROCK2) and ROCK1, with IC 50 values of approximately 100 nM and 3 μM, respectively. Belumosudil downregulated proinflammatory responses via modulation of CD4+ T-cell activity and STAT3/STAT5 phosphorylation in ex vivo or in vitro human T cell assays. Belumosudil also inhibited pro-fibrotic signaling in vitro. In vivo, Rezurock® demonstrated activity in animal models of chronic GVHD.1

About Sanofi



Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more.

Sanofi is the largest biopharma manufacturer in Canada, and the only company investing, innovating and operating across the full life sciences value chain. We are 2,000+ employees strong, invest 20% of our revenue annually in biopharma research, and are on track to deliver over $2 billion in new infrastructure investments by 2028. Sanofi is committed to our community and is working with partners to foster a long-term sustainable ecosystem and build a healthier Canada.

