Rezolute Announces Appointment of Rare Disease Commercial Leader Erik Harris to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc . (Nasdaq: RZLT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare diseases with serious unmet needs, announced the appointment of Erik Harris to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harris, who currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at Ultragenyx, brings more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical expertise to Rezolute.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erik to our board. He is a recognized rare disease commercial expert, and his insights will be invaluable as we advance our lead programs through clinical development and prepare for potential commercialization,” said Nevan Charles Elam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rezolute. “Erik brings a unique blend of strategic vision, operational excellence, and dedication to serving the needs of patients and their families.”

Mr. Harris is an experienced board member and commercial leader with a proven track record in the industry. Mr. Harris has spearheaded global product launches, built and led high-performing commercial teams, and fostered strategic partnerships while navigating complex markets and achieving ambitious growth targets.

“I’m excited to join the Rezolute board at such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Harris. “I’m very impressed with the company’s evolution and believe that ersodetug has already demonstrated the ability to significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with hyperinsulinism. I look forward to helping guide the company in the next phase of its development.”

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of Rezolute, are generally identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of ersodetug to become an effective treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism and statements regarding the potential regulatory approval and commercialization of ersodetug. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made. Important factors that may cause such a difference include any other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors contained in Rezolute’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully by evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

