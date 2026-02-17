SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Revvity to Present at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 17, 2026 | 
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced it will present at the following investor conferences:



Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Monday, March 2, 2026
7:30 a.m. ET - Max Krakowiak, senior vice president and chief financial officer

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
2:30 p.m. ET - Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
10:30 a.m. ET - Prahlad Singh

Attendees will receive an update on the Company and its strategic priorities during fireside chats.

Live audio webcasts will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website. Replays of the presentations will be posted on the Revvity Investor Relations website after the events and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Media Relations
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com

