Revvity to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 17, 2024 | 
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) will present at the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:15 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.


President and Chief Executive Officer Prahlad Singh will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

To access the presentation, a live audio webcast will be available via this page. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Revvity Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

