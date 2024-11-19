SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Revvity to Present at 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), will present at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 8:20 a.m. ET in Coral Gables, FL.


Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities. To register, click here.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Events section of the Company’s website. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Revvity Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com

Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

