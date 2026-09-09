Revvity to Acquire Human Cell Design to Advance Human-Relevant Cell Models for Metabolic Disease Drug Discovery

Acquisition strengthens Revvity’s position in human-relevant life sciences tools for next-generation GLP-1 and GPCR-targeting therapies for metabolic drug discovery

Combines HCD’s human pancreatic beta cell models with Revvity’s capabilities in cell analysis, detection, high-content screening and gene editing

Expands Revvity’s ability to support customers across the research-to-clinic continuum, including emerging applications in clinical development and regenerative medicine

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Human Cell Design (HCD), a France-based biotechnology company specializing in human cell models and preclinical research solutions for diabetes, obesity and other metabolic diseases. The acquisition is expected to add HCD’s human pancreatic beta cell models to Revvity’s Life Sciences portfolio, supporting drug discovery, screening and preclinical research, including applications in GLP-1 and other metabolic disease therapies. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“HCD brings differentiated human cell models that complement Revvity’s broad portfolio of technologies supporting drug discovery and development,” said Prahlad Singh, president and CEO of Revvity. “As researchers continue to seek more human-relevant approaches to understanding biology, combining high-quality cell models with our capabilities in screening, detection, automation and analysis creates an opportunity to provide customers with more integrated solutions.”

HCD’s flagship EndoC-βH5 human pancreatic beta cell model is designed to provide researchers with a human-relevant model for studying beta cell physiology and function across diabetes and obesity research. HCD also offers specialized media and reagents, preclinical research, and its proprietary NatLine cell-line development platform, which supports the development of functionally consistent human cell models.

“Human Cell Design was founded on the belief that better human models can help transform the way medicines are discovered and developed,” said Guillaume Costecalde, founder and president of Human Cell Design. “Joining Revvity is expected to allow us to bring our human cell models and NatLine technology to a broader global customer base while supporting the development of new physiologically relevant cell models.”

The combination aligns with Revvity’s portfolio of detection and cell analysis technologies. EndoC-βH5 cells are well-suited for use with Revvity’s HTRF™ and AlphaLISA™ assays for measuring key pharmacological readouts such as cAMP and insulin as well as pHSense™ technology for receptor internalization studies. The combination also extends to Revvity’s ATPlite™ assays for cell viability and proliferation analysis. These detection and analysis capabilities are expected to extend to Revvity’s high-content screening platform and increasingly sophisticated approaches to interpreting complex cellular data. As wet-lab validation becomes increasingly important to support AI-enhanced science, human-relevant cell models provide an important foundation for testing and confirming AI-generated insights.

HCD’s technology also has applications beyond early-stage discovery, including research supporting regenerative medicine approaches for Type 1 diabetes and quality control activities as cell-based therapies progress toward commercialization. Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined solutions are expected to create an opportunity to support customers across multiple stages of therapeutic research and development.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “will” and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments, including as the result of recently implemented and recently threatened tariff increases; (3) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute acquisitions and divestitures, such as the acquisition of HCD, license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses or licensed technologies into our existing businesses or to make them profitable; (5) our ability to compete effectively; (6) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (7) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (8) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (9) our ability to retain key personnel; (10) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (11) uncertainties related to the development and use of AI in our product offerings and internal operations; (12) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (13) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (14) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (15) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (16) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (17) our failure to comply with data privacy and information security laws and regulations; (18) regulatory changes; (19) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (20) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (21) our ability to obtain future financing; (22) restrictions in our credit agreements; (23) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (24) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (25) other factors which we describe under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

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