Revvity Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024

January 31, 2025 | 
18 min read
  • Fourth quarter revenue of $729 million; 5% reported growth; 6% organic growth
  • Fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.78; Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.42
  • Initiates full year 2025 guidance

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 29, 2024.


Fourth Quarter 2024

The Company reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.78, as compared to $0.64 in the same period a year ago. GAAP revenue for the quarter was $729 million, as compared to $696 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the quarter was $119 million, as compared to $77 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP operating profit margin from continuing operations was 16.3% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 11.1% in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $1.42, as compared to $1.25 in the same period a year ago. Adjusted revenue for the quarter was $730 million, as compared to $696 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $221 million, as compared to $192 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 30.3% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 27.5% in the same period a year ago.

Full Year 2024

The Company reported GAAP earnings per share of $2.20 in 2024, as compared to $5.55 in 2023. GAAP revenue for the year was $2,755 million, as compared to $2,751 million in 2023. GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the year was $347 million, as compared to $301 million for 2023. GAAP operating profit margin from continuing operations for the year was 12.6% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 10.9% in 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for the year was $4.90, as compared to $4.65 in 2023. Adjusted revenue for the year was $2,756 million, as compared to $2,751 million in 2023. Adjusted operating income for the year was $779 million, as compared to $770 million in 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin for the year was 28.3% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 28.0% in 2023.

Adjustments for the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures have been noted in the attached reconciliations.

“We finished last year on a strong note positioning us well as we head into 2025,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of Revvity. “I am confident that the full potential of Revvity will be even more externally apparent as we move through this year following the significant transformation our business has undergone over the last several years.”

Financial Overview by Reporting Segment for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Life Sciences

  • Fourth quarter 2024 revenue was $336 million, as compared to $320 million in the same period a year ago. Reported revenue increased 5% and organic revenue increased 5% as compared to the same period a year ago.
  • Full year 2024 revenue was $1,254 million, as compared to $1,292 million in 2023. Reported revenue decreased 3% and organic revenue decreased 3% as compared to the same period a year ago.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $131 million, as compared to $118 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 38.9% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 36.9% in the same period a year ago.
  • Full year 2024 adjusted operating income was $448 million, as compared to $489 million in 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 35.7% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 37.9% in 2023.

Diagnostics

  • Fourth quarter 2024 revenue was $393 million, as compared to $376 million in the same period a year ago. Reported revenue increased 4% and organic revenue increased 6% as compared to the same period a year ago.
  • Full year 2024 revenue was $1,502 million, as compared to $1,459 million in 2023. Reported revenue increased 3% and organic revenue increased 4% as compared to the same period a year ago.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted operating income was $98 million, as compared to $80 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 25.0% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 21.1% in the same period a year ago.
  • Full year 2024 adjusted operating income was $373 million, as compared to $321 million in 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 24.9% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 22.0% in 2023.

Initiates Full Year 2025 Guidance

For the full year 2025, the Company forecasts total revenue of $2.80-$2.85 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.90-$5.00.

Guidance for the full year 2025 for adjusted EPS is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items the Company excludes from this non-GAAP measure. The timing and amounts of such events and items could be material to the Company’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Webcast Information

The Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and its outlook for business trends during a webcast on January 31, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, ir.revvity.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings announcement also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons that we use these measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below following our GAAP financial statements.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “will” and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments; (3) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute acquisitions and divestitures, license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses or licensed technologies into our existing businesses or to make them profitable; (5) our ability to compete effectively; (6) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (7) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (8) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (9) our ability to retain key personnel; (10) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (11) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (12) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (13) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (14) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (15) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (16) our failure to comply with data privacy and information security laws and regulations; (17) regulatory changes; (18) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (19) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (20) our ability to obtain future financing; (21) restrictions in our credit agreements; (22) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (23) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (24) other factors which we describe under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 29,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 29,
2024

December 31,
2023

Revenue

$

729,372

$

695,901

$

2,755,026

$

2,750,571

Cost of revenue

317,082

312,423

1,217,367

1,210,880

Selling, general and administrative expenses

244,332

256,723

994,074

1,022,551

Research and development expenses

49,208

49,596

196,844

216,578

Operating income from continuing operations

118,750

77,159

346,741

300,562

Interest income

(9,828

)

(18,363

)

(73,190

)

(72,131

)

Interest expense

22,781

24,582

96,278

98,813

Change in fair value of financial securities

6,017

21,079

(7,958

)

33,921

Other expense, net

5,222

18,482

15,485

56,983

Income from continuing operations, before income taxes

94,558

31,379

316,126

182,976

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

6,175

(32,188

)

33,055

3,473

Income from continuing operations

88,383

63,567

283,071

179,503

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

6,262

14,996

(12,686

)

513,591

Net income

$

94,645

$

78,563

$

270,385

$

693,094

Diluted earnings per share:

Income from continuing operations

$

0.73

$

0.52

$

2.30

$

1.44

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.05

0.12

(0.10

)

4.11

Net income

$

0.78

$

0.64

$

2.20

$

5.55

Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding

121,581

123,412

122,822

124,812

ABOVE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

Additional supplemental information(1):

(per share, continuing operations)

GAAP EPS from continuing operations

$

0.73

$

0.52

$

2.30

$

1.44

Amortization of intangible assets

0.72

0.73

2.93

2.93

Debt extinguishment costs

-

(0.00

)

-

(0.03

)

Purchase accounting adjustments

(0.06

)

0.02

(0.00

)

0.05

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

0.03

0.08

0.16

0.71

Change in fair value of financial securities

0.05

0.17

(0.06

)

0.27

Asset impairment

0.19

-

0.19

-

Significant litigation matters and settlements

0.01

0.00

0.06

0.00

Significant environmental matters

-

0.01

-

0.02

Mark to market on postretirement benefits

0.01

0.08

0.01

0.08

Restructuring and other, net

(0.04

)

0.09

0.14

0.21

Tax on above items

(0.21

)

(0.29

)

(0.83

)

(1.02

)

Significant tax items

-

(0.14

)

-

(0.01

)

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

$

1.42

$

1.25

$

4.90

$

4.65

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(In thousands, except percentages)

December 29,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 29,
2024

December 31,
2023

Adjusted revenue and operating income

Reported revenue

$

729,372

$

695,901

$

2,755,026

$

2,750,571

Revenue purchase accounting adjustments

208

209

829

827

Adjusted revenue

$

729,580

$

696,110

$

2,755,855

$

2,751,398

Reported operating income from continuing operations

$

118,750

$

77,159

$

346,741

$

300,562

OP%

16.3

%

11.1

%

12.6

%

10.9

%

Amortization of intangible assets

87,876

89,624

359,376

365,113

Purchase accounting adjustments

(7,427

)

2,899

(79

)

5,956

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

3,264

10,079

25,379

69,159

Asset impairment

22,814

22,814

Significant litigation matters and settlements

689

12

7,775

12

Significant environmental matters

1,325

2,457

Restructuring and other, net

(4,665

)

10,665

17,454

26,601

Adjusted operating income

$

221,301

$

191,763

$

779,460

$

769,860

OP%

30.3

%

27.5

%

28.3

%

28.0

%

Segment revenue and segment operating income

Life Sciences

$

336,340

$

319,691

$

1,254,145

$

1,292,340

Diagnostics

393,240

376,419

1,501,710

1,459,058

Revenue purchase accounting adjustments

(208

)

(209

)

(829

)

(827

)

Reported revenue

$

729,372

$

695,901

$

2,755,026

$

2,750,571

Life Sciences

$

130,916

$

117,939

$

448,021

$

489,349

38.9

%

36.9

%

35.7

%

37.9

%

Diagnostics

98,414

79,514

373,193

320,928

25.0

%

21.1

%

24.9

%

22.0

%

Corporate

(8,029

)

(5,690

)

(41,754

)

(40,417

)

Subtotal reportable segments operating income

221,301

191,763

779,460

769,860

Amortization of intangible assets

(87,876

)

(89,624

)

(359,376

)

(365,113

)

Purchase accounting adjustments

7,427

(2,899

)

79

(5,956

)

Acquisition and divestiture-related costs

(3,264

)

(10,079

)

(25,379

)

(69,159

)

Asset impairment

(22,814

)

(22,814

)

Significant litigation matters and settlements

(689

)

(12

)

(7,775

)

(12

)

Significant environmental matters

(1,325

)

(2,457

)

Restructuring and other, net

4,665

(10,665

)

(17,454

)

(26,601

)

Reported operating income from continuing operations

$

118,750

$

77,159

$

346,741

$

300,562

REPORTED REVENUE AND REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

December 29,
2024

December 31,
2023

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,163,396

$

913,163

Marketable securities

689,916

Accounts receivable, net

632,400

632,811

Inventories, net

367,587

428,062

Other current assets

186,225

337,139

Total current assets

2,349,608

3,001,091

Property, plant and equipment, net

482,217

509,654

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

167,716

155,083

Intangible assets, net

2,640,921

3,022,321

Goodwill

6,463,619

6,533,550

Other assets, net

288,397

342,966

Total assets

$

12,392,478

$

13,564,665

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

242

$

721,872

Accounts payable

167,463

204,121

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

485,395

524,470

Total current liabilities

653,100

1,450,463

Long-term debt

3,150,476

3,177,770

Long-term liabilities

770,523

930,946

Operating lease liabilities

151,505

132,747

Total liabilities

4,725,604

5,691,926

Total stockholders’ equity

7,666,874

7,872,739

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

12,392,478

$

13,564,665

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(In thousands)

December 29,
2024

December 31,
2023

December 29,
2024

December 31,
2023

Operating activities:

Net income

$

94,645

$

78,563

$

270,385

$

693,094

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income
taxes

(6,262

)

(14,996

)

12,686

(513,591

)

Income from continuing operations

88,383

63,567

283,071

179,503

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing
operations to net cash provided by continuing operations:

Stock-based compensation

5,053

7,181

37,809

41,410

Restructuring and other, net

(4,665

)

10,665

17,454

26,601

Depreciation and amortization

105,033

105,568

427,849

431,769

Pension and other postretirement expenses

9,381

23,089

9,381

23,089

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(7,875

)

2,450

(1,869

)

4,168

Deferred taxes

(102,232

)

(123,664

)

(102,232

)

(123,664

)

Contingencies and non-cash tax matters

(8,073

)

26,183

(8,073

)

26,183

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs and

accretion of discounts

1,022

1,549

6,073

7,349

Change in fair value of financial securities

6,017

21,079

(7,958

)

33,921

Debt extinguishment gain

(263

)

(3,685

)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

4

410

(1,059

)

24,089

Asset impairment

22,814

22,814

Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used)
cash, excluding effects from companies acquired:

Accounts receivable, net

(49,260

)

21,916

(15,969

)

(8,997

)

Inventories, net

18,269

20,725

45,086

(14,109

)

Accounts payable

(1,243

)

8,968

(26,025

)

(76,426

)

Accrued expenses and other

92,839

31,181

(21,397

)

(291,814

)

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing
operations

175,467

220,604

664,955

279,387

Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued
operations

(1,237

)

(23,991

)

(36,656

)

(188,115

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

174,230

196,613

628,299

91,272

Investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(24,454

)

(24,116

)

(86,648

)

(81,368

)

Purchases of investments and notes receivables

(2,250

)

(300

)

(6,587

)

(6,300

)

Proceeds from investments and notes receivables

2,500

Purchases of U.S. Treasury Securities

(390,390

)

(1,221,609

)

Proceeds from U.S. Treasury Securities

710,000

550,000

Proceeds from disposition of businesses and assets

153

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,086

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of
continuing operations

(26,704

)

(414,806

)

619,265

(761,210

)

Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued
operations

9,375

156,897

2,074,734

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(17,329

)

(414,806

)

776,162

1,313,524

Financing Activities:

Payments of debt financing costs

(15

)

Payments of senior unsecured notes

(5,835

)

(711,479

)

(523,808

)

Net (payments) proceeds on other credit facilities

(822

)

(895

)

(11,593

)

6,323

Payments for acquisition-related contingent consideration

(8,832

)

(10,117

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock

plans

1,528

623

7,701

4,344

Purchases of common stock

(185,157

)

(4,868

)

(369,578

)

(388,882

)

Dividends paid

(8,539

)

(8,639

)

(34,454

)

(34,966

)

Net cash used in financing activities of continuing
operations

(192,990

)

(19,614

)

(1,128,235

)

(947,121

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,
and restricted cash

(30,267

)

14,222

(26,147

)

(14,048

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash

(66,356

)

(223,585

)

250,079

443,627

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of
period

1,230,808

1,137,958

914,373

470,746

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of
period

$

1,164,452

$

914,373

$

1,164,452

$

914,373

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to
the total shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,163,396

$

913,163

$

1,163,396

$

913,163

Restricted cash included in other current assets

1,056

1,210

1,056

1,210

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,164,452

$

914,373

$

1,164,452

$

914,373

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended

December 29, 2024

Organic revenue growth:

Reported revenue growth from continuing operations

5%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

-1%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and
impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth from continuing operations

6%

Life Sciences

Three Months Ended

December 29, 2024

Organic revenue growth:

Reported revenue growth from continuing operations

5%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

0%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and
impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth from continuing operations

5%

Diagnostics

Three Months Ended

December 29, 2024

Organic revenue growth:

Reported revenue growth from continuing operations

4%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

-1%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and
impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth from continuing operations

6%

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)

Continuing Operations

Twelve Months Ended

December 29, 2024

Organic revenue growth:

Reported revenue growth from continuing operations

0%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

0%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and
impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth from continuing operations

1%

Life Sciences

Twelve Months Ended

December 29, 2024

Organic revenue growth:

Reported revenue growth from continuing operations

-3%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

0%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and
impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth from continuing operations

-3%

Diagnostics

Twelve Months Ended

December 29, 2024

Organic revenue growth:

Reported revenue growth from continuing operations

3%

Less: effect of foreign exchange rates

-1%

Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and
impact of divested businesses

0%

Organic revenue growth from continuing operations

4%

(1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
steve.willoughby@revvity.com

Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
chet.murray@revvity.com

