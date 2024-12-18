Revolutionary Phage Therapy Gives Hope to Canadian Patients Battling Untreatable Infections

GATINEAU, QC and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Qeen Biotechnologies Inc., a leader in bacteriophage-based solutions, is proud to announce its role in providing bacteriophage therapy for a Canadian patient suffering from a periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) caused by an antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) pathogen. This groundbreaking treatment marks a significant milestone in the fight against AMR infections, offering not only clinical benefits but also significant economic advantages.

Qeen Bio: Delivering Groundbreaking Phage Therapy to the First Patient in Western Canada , Fighting Resistant Infections

The patient, treated by Dr. Stephen Vaughan, received targeted phage therapy developed to combat drug-resistant pathogens. Unlike traditional treatments that often rely on prolonged antibiotic regimens and costly two-stage revision surgeries—which can cost up to $50,000 per procedure in Canada—bacteriophage therapy provides a more cost-effective alternative. By precisely targeting the infection and reducing the need for extensive hospital stays, additional surgeries, and high-cost antibiotics, phage therapy has the potential to significantly lower healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes. In many cases, Canadian clinicians are forced to procure costly antibiotics, not approved domestically, from the United States, further adding to the financial strain on the healthcare system. The human cost is equally devastating, as many patients with multidrug-resistant PJIs face life-altering amputations or, tragically, death when conventional therapies fail. Qeen Biotechnologies is hopeful that the Canadian government will take steps to mobilize reimbursement policies for the costs associated with the manufacture and delivery of these life-saving phages.

Dr. Vaughan emphasized the groundbreaking nature of this achievement:

“Instead of unlocking new research doors, we just kicked down the door. Through a tremendous team effort including with Dr. Tawil, we have been able to offer our patient an experimental treatment that previously seemed like science fiction. By using phage (viruses that kill bacteria), we performed groundbreaking research that opens a new therapeutic avenue for Canadian patients with severe infections, giving hope to the most desperate.”

Dr. Nancy Tawil, CEO and Co-founder of Qeen Biotechnologies, highlighted the importance of this achievement:

“Access to phage therapy is a critical lifeline for patients battling AMR infections. At Qeen Biotechnologies, we are dedicated to ensuring that precision phage therapies are not only accessible but also scalable for widespread adoption. This case exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address one of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time, while also easing the economic burden of managing complex infections.”

Dr. Gregory German, Phage Professor and Clinician at the University of Toronto, and Co-founder and Clinical Director of Phage Canada, praised the collaborative efforts:

“Dr. Vaughan, Dr. Tawil, and the greater team have harnessed precision phage therapy and are now part of a handful of Canadian pioneers defanging dead-end infections and moving from MacLean’s ‘big idea’ to a big-league solution for sustainable health care.”

This success underscores Qeen Biotechnologies’ leadership in GMP-compliant phage biomanufacturing and its dedication to advancing the accessibility of bacteriophage therapies. By effectively addressing biofilm-associated infections and reducing the reliance on high-cost, non-approved antibiotics, phage therapy not only improves patient outcomes but also represents a sustainable solution for healthcare systems grappling with the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance.

About Qeen Biotechnologies Inc.

Qeen Biotechnologies Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in the development, production, and application of bacteriophage therapies to combat antimicrobial resistance. By leveraging advanced biomanufacturing technologies, Qeen Biotechnologies is at the forefront of delivering scalable, GMP-compliant phage solutions to improve patient outcomes and public health.

https://www.qeen-bio.com

