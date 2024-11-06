SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Reviva to Present Positive Speech Latency Data for Brilaroxazine in Schizophrenia From the Phase 3 RECOVER Trial at the CNS Summit 2024

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that positive speech latency data for brilaroxazine in schizophrenia from the Phase 3 RECOVER trial will be presented as a poster presentation at the CNS Summit 2024, taking place November 10-13, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details for the poster presentation can be found below:

Title: Enrichment Based on Speech Latency Enhances Treatment Effects in a Phase III Study of Brilaroxazine

Poster Board: 10

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 12th from 5:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Presenter: Dr. Jan Sedway, WCG Clinical

Abstracts and additional details can be found at the CNS Summit 2024 website.

About Reviva
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

California Phase III Events
