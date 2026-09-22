Reviva to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts with an interest in the life sciences sector, to attend the corporate presentation at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026/

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RVPH) ("Reviva" or the "Company"), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, announced today that Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD., Founder, President and CEO, will present will participate in a webcast presentation at the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 29-30, 2026.

DATE: September 29th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 12:30 PM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference website at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/vNl8PQxLKqg. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at rvph@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026invreg/.



About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s plans for its brilaroxazine program including intended steps of advancing clinical development and regulatory strategy towards potential approval, statements about the Company’s planned registrational RECOVER-2 Phase 3 trial evaluating brilaroxazine for the treatment of schizophrenia, statements about the Company’s planned use of a new form of brilaroxazine in its RECOVER-2 Phase 3 trial and in its future NDA submission, statements about anticipated FDA feedback, and the projected timing of the foregoing, statements about the Company’s planned bioequivalence study, statements about the expected timing of initiation of patient enrollment in the RECOVER-2 Phase 3 trial, statements about the Company’s strategy to strengthen the long-term value of brilaroxazine and the potential to extend patent protection and commercial exclusivity, including the expected duration thereof, statements about potential future NDA and other future regulatory submissions, statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the anticipated clinical profile of its product candidates, including statements regarding anticipated efficacy or safety profile, and those relating to the Company’s expectations, intentions or beliefs regarding matters including product development and clinical trial plans and the timing thereof, including the anticipated timing of the availability of trial data, clinical and regulatory timelines and expenses, planned or intended additional trials or studies and the timing thereof, planned or intended regulatory submissions and the timing thereof, or trial data or results or the implications thereof generally, statements about the quotation of the Company’s common stock on the OTCQB Venture Market (which is subject to additional risks compared to being listed on a national securities exchange including the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the standards for continued quotation on the OTC Markets, together with limited liquidity, increased volatility, sporadic trading in the public market for the Company’s common stock, and that the Company’s ability to raise additional capital while trading on the OTC Markets may be adversely impacted), statements about market opportunity, ability to raise sufficient funding, the Company’s cash position and its projected cash runway, statements about competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential opportunities for development including partnerships, growth or expansion opportunities, and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential, “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed since such Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the Company’s other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

About Lytham Partners

Lytham designs one of the most effective platforms for public companies to communicate corporate information to the largest and most appropriate cross section of institutional investors. Combining Corporate Positioning, Corporate Access & Consulting Services, our platform offers a level of shareholder value that remains competitive in the industry.

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian CPA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

shamsian@lythampartners.com