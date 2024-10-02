SUBSCRIBE
Reviva to Participate in the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

October 2, 2024 | 
CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will participate in a panel discussion at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference, taking place October 9, 2024, in New York, NY.

3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Format: Panel discussion (Opportunities and Challenges When Small Names Go After Blockbuster Indications) and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

Please contact your ROTH representative to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Reviva management.

About Reviva
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

