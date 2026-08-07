Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2026 / Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) (the "Company" or "Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company developing innovative solutions to treat acute and chronic disease, today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
Corporate Highlights
Announced formation of an Acute Kidney Injury Advisory Board for the upcoming Phase 2/3 AKI clinical trial and subsequent expansion of the AKI Advisory Board
Continued progress on Phase 2/3 clinical study start up activities
Released results of an independent market assessment that showed a potential $94 billion total addressable market for Gemini
"Start-up activities for our pivotal clinical study of Gemini in acute kidney injury patients continue to progress," said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. "Our focus remains on starting enrollment by year-end, for the benefit of those patients and, ultimately, to deliver value for our shareholders."
Results of Operations
As of June 30, 2026, Revelation had $11.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $10.7 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to net cash proceeds from the January 2026 warrant inducement, offset by cash used for operating activities. Based on current operating plans and projections, Revelation believes its current cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund operations through the first quarter of 2027.
Net cash used for operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $2.6 million compared to net cash used for operating activities of $1.9 million for the same period in 2025. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $3.3 million, or $0.87 basic and diluted net loss per share compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $28.04 basic and diluted net loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $6.3 million, or $3.41 basic and diluted net loss per share compared to net loss of $4.5 million, or $54.39 basic and diluted net loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
About Gemini
Gemini is the Company's proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®), a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist. TLR4 stimulation with Gemini rebalances the innate immune response and has been demonstrated to have the potential to treat acute and chronic diseases associated with dysregulated inflammation. Gemini is currently being evaluated as a potential treatment for acute kidney injury (GEM-AKI); Gemini is also being developed as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (GEM-CKD), as a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn (GEM-PBI), and as a treatment to prevent post-surgical infection (GEM-PSI). The potential of Gemini to correct dysregulated inflammation has been demonstrated in multiple preclinical models of AKI, CKD, and infection, as well as in two Phase 1 clinical studies. See additional detail here.
About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini as a treatment for acute kidney injury, a treatment of chronic kidney disease, prevention of post-surgical infection, and a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn.
For more information, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth, profitability, and retain its key employees; the possibility that Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation's product candidates; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies, the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such studies are positive or whether they can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; the expected duration over which Revelation's balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.
REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating expenses:
Research and development
$
1,918,424
$
1,317,980
$
3,295,285
$
2,176,810
General and administrative
1,743,817
1,143,249
3,459,456
2,379,406
Total operating expenses
3,662,241
2,461,229
6,754,741
4,556,216
Loss from operations
(3,662,241
)
(2,461,229
)
(6,754,741
)
(4,556,216
)
Other income (expense), net:
Other income (expense), net
338,857
16,803
422,306
59,289
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
44
-
1,460
Total other income (expense), net
338,857
16,847
422,306
60,749
Net loss
$
(3,323,384
)
$
(2,444,382
)
$
(6,332,435
)
$
(4,495,467
)
Deemed dividends
-
(3,181,786
)
(5,681,616
)
(3,181,786
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
(3,323,384
)
(5,626,168
)
(12,014,051
)
(7,677,253
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.87
)
$
(28.04
)
$
(3.41
)
$
(54.39
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
3,829,363
200,668
3,520,259
141,140
REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,482,792
$
10,700,331
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
201,724
111,297
Total current assets
11,684,516
10,811,628
Property and equipment, net
172,032
18,067
Operating lease right-of-use asset
610,443
722,288
Other assets
30,941
30,941
Total assets
$
12,497,932
$
11,582,924
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
931,093
$
577,501
Accrued expenses
759,937
1,397,644
Operating lease liability
189,370
23,013
Total current liabilities
1,880,400
1,998,158
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
550,546
723,771
Total liabilities
2,430,946
2,721,929
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 4)
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 3,908,420 and 1,583,969 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
3,908
1,584
Additional paid-in-capital
65,814,800
58,278,698
Accumulated deficit
(55,751,722
)
(49,419,287
)
Total stockholders' equity
10,066,986
8,860,995
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
12,497,932
$
11,582,924
Company Contacts
Mike Porter
Investor Relations
Porter LeVay & Rose, Inc.
Email: mike@plrinvest.com
Chester Zygmont, III
Chief Financial Officer
Revelation Biosciences, Inc.
Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com
SOURCE: Revelation Biosciences, Inc.
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