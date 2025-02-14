Retinal Edema Market Size to Reach USD 14.8 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Rising Prevalence of Retinal Disorders

Retinal Edema Market Outlook 2025-2035

The 7 major retinal edema market reached a value of USD 6.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 14.8 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.99% during 2025-2035. Key drivers for the growth of the retinal edema market are the increasing incidence of diabetic and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), both important causes of this condition. As a result, there is increased need for the management options put forth by anti-VEGF therapies, corticosteroids, and laser treatments. Advances in gene therapy and cell therapy are improving treatment efficacy as well. With better healthcare services, awareness, and government support, the market expands. The other contributors to the growing market are an aging population and continuous technological improvements in imaging and drug delivery.

Rising Prevalence of Retinal Disorders: Driving the Retinal Edema

An unfortunate rise in retinal disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, AMD, and RVO is shaping market growth for retinal edema. Aging of the population along with rising incidence rates of diabetes and hypertension remain the major contributors to these disorders. Improved diagnosis using technologies such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) has made it easier to detect the diseases early, creating an ever-greater demand for treatment. Demand for anti-VEGF therapies, corticosteroids, and advanced drug delivery systems is further fuelling market growth. Additionally, new treatment possibilities grow as research continues on these innovative strategies, including gene and cell therapies. Increasing public awareness and government and healthcare organization funding are enhancing the entire management of retinal diseases. Increased healthcare access in developing nations is enabling even more patients to get treatment. The cost of therapy and the need for repeated injections could prove a hurdle. Nevertheless, with ongoing research in this domain and developments in technology, the retinal edema market continues to flourish.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The progressing new therapies and treatments are mainly responsible for the increasing market potential of retinal edema treatment. The improvements in delivering anti-VEGF therapies and corticosteroids are making them more effective and easier to use for the patients, with sustained-release drug-delivery systems improving this further. New biologics and gene therapies target the root causes of the disease and provide long-term relief compared to traditional treatments. Innovations in nanotechnology and targeted delivery techniques are also turning into a savior for minimizing adverse effects and dosing frequency. Adding different therapies, anti-inflammatory, and anti-angiogenic agents have shown promising results in clinical trials. New drug formulations and new biosimilars have made the treatments more affordable and accessible. Personalized medicine and the use of AI for diagnostics are advancing the early detection and treatment precision of patients. Increased research investments and partnership formations in pharmaceutical companies with research organizations are pressuring the adoptions of new options. Increased awareness raises the possibility of better healthcare infrastructure availability contributing to more accessible emerging market treatments. Finally, telemedicine and home treatment options are also a big boost to the market.

Marketed Therapies in Retinal Edema Market

Vabysmo (Faricimab): Roche

Vabysmo (faricimab) is a recombinant bispecific antibody, developed by Roche for the treatment of retinal edema associated with diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. It works by targeting and inhibiting two key pathways in inflammation and vascular leakage: VEGF-A and Ang-2. Vabysmo may allow extended dosing intervals while effectively reducing macular edema and improving visual outcomes.

Byooviz (Ranibizumab biosimilar): Samsung Bioepis

Byooviz (ranibizumab biosimilar), a product by Samsung Bioepis, also like by other companies, is a biosimilar to Lucentis used as a therapy against systemic retinal edema resulting from cases such as diabetic macular edema or retinal vein occlusion. It works through inhibition of vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A), which causes the formation of abnormal blood vessel and fluid leakage in the retina. Byooviz is able to reduce macular swelling with an improved vision quality while promising to offer a more economical treatment, which is expected to be as efficient as the original drug.

Yesafili: Biocon Biologics

Yesafili (aflibercept-jbvf) is a biosimilar manufactured by Biocon Biologics used for the treatment of retinal edema, including macular edema caused by retinal vein obstruction. Through the targeting and inhibition of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), it reduces fluid buildup in the retina and also improves vision. In comparison to the reference product, Yesafili offers an economical alternative but delivers effectiveness and safety similar to that in the reference product.

Emerging Therapies in Retinal Edema Market

EYLEA HD (Aflibercept): Bayer/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

EYLEA HD (Aflibercept) is an advanced version of aflibercept designed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to treat retinal edema, such as diabetic macular edema and macular edema caused by retinal vein occlusion. It helps by blocking the action of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which reduces fluid build-up in the retina and enhances vision. The higher concentration in EYLEA HD allows for fewer injections, making it a more convenient option for patients.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA EYLEA HD (Aflibercept) Bayer/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Retinal Edema is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Retinal Edema Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global retinal edema market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of retinal edema. Some of the major players include Bayer, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Genentech, Novartis, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the retinal edema market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for retinal edema.

Key Players in Retinal Edema Market:

The key players in the retinal edema market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Genentech, Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Oxular, Viatris, Bayer, Samsung Bioepis, AbbVie, Formycon, Biocon Biologics, Ocuphire Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Oxurion, Sanofi, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for retinal edema include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. The projections made by IMARC note that the United States has the maximum number of patients with retinal edema, while also being the major market for treatments. Newer approaches in the treatment of retinal edema have been directed toward improving drug delivery systems and making them more effective in treatment. Therapy with anti-VEGF such as aflibercept and ranibizumab have been shown to be most beneficial in diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. Furthermore, long-acting drug delivery methods, from the point of implant and microparticle, are in development to reduce necessity for treatment and improving patient compliance. Innovative steroid-based drugs, such as dexamethasone implants, may convert patients with refractory edema. Research is ongoing on gene therapy and also on combination treatment with a personal touch that offers a solution.

Recent Developments in Retinal Edema Market:

· In February 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shared the first positive results from the Phase 3 QUASAR trial, which evaluated EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg for treating macular edema caused by retinal vein occlusion (RVO), including central, branch, and hemiretinal vein occlusions. The findings were presented at the virtual Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration (Angiogenesis 2025) annual meeting. These results will be used to support the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2025.

· In January 2025, Formycon announced that the European Commission has granted central marketing authorization for FYB203 (Aflibercept), a biosimilar to Eylea. This approval is for the treatment of retinal edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), with the product to be marketed under the brand names AHZANTIVE and Baiama.

· In May 2024, Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its first-to-file application for Yesafili (aflibercept-jbvf), an interchangeable biosimilar to aflibercept, for the treatment of retinal edema.

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC:

