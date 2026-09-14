Retension Pharmaceuticals Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Distinguished physicians and investigators in hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, nephrology and innovative cardiovascular trials to advise on the clinical development of RTN-001

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retension Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Retension” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for the treatment of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB is expected to provide strategic guidance as well as scientific, clinical trial, and therapeutic area expertise as Retension advances RTN-001 in clinical development in the ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with hypertension.

The SAB brings together leading physicians and investigators with expertise in hypertension, nephrology and cardiology, including hypertension diagnosis and management, cardiorenal disease treatment, and the design and conduct of clinical trials to evaluate cardiovascular-related diseases.

The inaugural members of the Retension Scientific Advisory Board are:

Omar Al Dhaybi, M.D., MSc, FASN — Director, American Heart Association Comprehensive Hypertension Center, Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

— Director, American Heart Association Comprehensive Hypertension Center, Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai James L. Januzzi, M.D. — Adolph Hutter Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Massachusetts General Hospital Cardiology Division; Chief Scientific Officer and C. Michael Gibson Chair, Baim Institute for Clinical Research

— Adolph Hutter Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Massachusetts General Hospital Cardiology Division; Chief Scientific Officer and C. Michael Gibson Chair, Baim Institute for Clinical Research Luke J. Laffin, MD — Preventive Cardiology & Rehabilitation Section, Cleveland Clinic; Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic Coordinating Center for Clinical Research (C5Research); Associate Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University; Chair of the Steering Committee for Retension’s Phase 2b trial

— Preventive Cardiology & Rehabilitation Section, Cleveland Clinic; Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic Coordinating Center for Clinical Research (C5Research); Associate Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University; Ian Wilkinson, MD — Professor of Therapeutics, University of Cambridge; Director, Cambridge Clinical Trials Unit and Office of Translational Research; President, British and Irish Hypertension Society; Honorary Consultant Physician in Clinical Pharmacology and General Medicine, Cambridge University Hospitals

— Professor of Therapeutics, University of Cambridge; Director, Cambridge Clinical Trials Unit and Office of Translational Research; President, British and Irish Hypertension Society; Honorary Consultant Physician in Clinical Pharmacology and General Medicine, Cambridge University Hospitals Randall M. Zusman, MD – Director, Division of Hypertension, Massachusetts General Hospital Heart Center; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

“The formation of this Scientific Advisory Board reflects both the caliber of clinical and scientific leadership we have been able to bring to the RTN-001 program,” said Eric Keller, Chief Executive Officer of Retension Pharmaceuticals. “These advisors have helped define the modern understanding and management of hypertension and its impact on end organ damage, notably in the heart and kidneys, and their guidance will be instrumental as we advance RTN-001 through the Phase 2b trial.”

“This board's depth gives us the clinical rigor to pursue a therapy built for patients whose current treatments fail to achieve clinically meaningful reductions in blood pressure,” said Alison D. Schecter, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Retension Pharmaceuticals. “As we advance our Phase 2b trial toward topline data, having investigators of this caliber – including Dr. Laffin chairing our Steering Committee for our Phase 2b trial – sharpens both our trial execution and our thinking about the impact of RTN-001 beyond this study.”

About Retension Pharmaceuticals

Retension Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for the treatment of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead clinical candidate, RTN-001, is in development for patients with uncontrolled and resistant hypertension.

About RTN-001

Retension Pharmaceuticals is developing RTN-001, a cardiovascular-targeted, next-generation PDE5 inhibitor designed to directly enhance nitric oxide signaling in central arteries not adequately reached by first-generation PDE5 inhibitors, thereby addressing a core driver of hypertension. RTN-001 has been studied in multiple clinical trials totaling 265 subjects. RTN-001 has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in patients and healthy volunteers with clinically meaningful reductions in blood pressure. A Phase 2b trial of RTN-001 in hypertension is ongoing. RTN-001 is being developed under an exclusive world-wide license from Sanofi S.A.

For more information, please see www.retensionpharmaceuticals.com

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Retension’s future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to Retension’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of its current and future product candidates, the timing, progress and results of its clinical trials, its market opportunity and the potential growth of that market, and other similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on Retension’s current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Retension’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Retension undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Press and Investor Contact

Alex Schwartz

Chief Financial Officer

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