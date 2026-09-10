Resverlogix Announces Publication of Scientific Journal Articles Relating to Apabetalone’s Prevention of Heart Failure

Obesity is associated with metabolic dysfunction that affects multiple organs, contributing to fatty liver disease and heart failure

Using a diet-induced obesity mouse model, researchers demonstrated a beneficial metabolic shift in apabetalone-treated mice, exemplified by an increase in circulating ketone levels

This metabolic shift reduced lipid accumulation in the liver of treated mice and lowered levels of N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide ("NT-proBNP") – a diagnostic marker of heart failure

These findings suggest that apabetalone may address underlying drivers of metabolic dysfunction, providing further support for its potential to reduce the burden of heart failure in patients, and introducing a rationale for its treatment of fatty liver disease

Following cardiac injury, such as a heart attack, the body can produce too much extracellular matrix ("ECM") (the primary component of scar tissue), which can impair the heart's ability to stretch and contract

Cardiac fibroblasts are a type of cells that specialize in regulating ECM deposition, and activate in response to cardiac injury

Researchers found that treatment with apabetalone reduced the activation of cardiac fibroblasts and their deposition of ECM

These findings suggest that apabetalone may help limit the formation of damaging scar tissue following cardiac injury, potentially helping patients preserve heart function, and align with observed reductions in heart failure hospitalizations

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") today announces the publication of two new scientific journal articles on mechanisms relating to heart failure prevention by the Company's lead clinical candidate, apabetalone."One of the most striking findings from BETonMACE was the reduction in heart failure hospitalizations among apabetalone-treated patients," said Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Resverlogix. "These publications provide new insights into the biology that may underlie this benefit, suggesting that apabetalone reduces metabolic dysfunction and the formation of damaging scar tissue. Together, these findings strengthen our understanding of apabetalone's potential to protect the heart and improve outcomes for patients."The, titled: "", was published in the peer-reviewed journaland authored by a team of Resverlogix researchers including lead author Laura Tsujikawa.The, titled: "", was published in the peer-reviewed journal, and written by lead authors Dr. Sylwia Wasiak and Dr. Dean Gilham.Apabetalone (RVX-208) is a first-in-class, small molecule, therapeutic candidate with an epigenetic mechanism of action. It is a BD2 (bromodomain) selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor that works in preventing and treating disease by regulating the expression of disease-causing genes.Due to the extensive role for BET proteins in the human body, apabetalone can simultaneously target multiple disease-related biological processes representing a new way to treat chronic disease. Apabetalone is the only drug of its class that is well tolerated for chronic administration, with an established safety record across multiple human clinical trials, totaling over 4200 patient-years of safety data.Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food & Drug Administration for a major cardiovascular indication. This followed the ground-breaking findings from its Phase 3 study, BETonMACE, which showed apabetalone may prevent major adverse cardiac events among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients who also have type 2 diabetes mellitus.Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).Follow us on:Investor RelationsEmail:Phone: 403-254-9252To view the source version of this press release, please visit