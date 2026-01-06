Resonetics® Expands Bioelectronics Implant Offering with Acquisition of Manufacturing Assets and Process IP from Med-Ally

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics® announced today that it has acquired the manufacturing assets, process know-how, and intellectual property related to implantable and external pulse generators (IPG/EPG) and leads manufacturing and assembly from Med-Ally, a medical technology design and development company focused on the neuromodulation market and based in Charleston, South Carolina.

The acquisition strengthens Resonetics' Medical Power business by combining its comprehensive implantable battery technologies with advanced pulse generator manufacturing processes. This integration enables Resonetics to offer customers another critical solution, from energy source to active implantable device, serving the expanding neuromodulation, brain-computer-interface (BCI), and cardiac rhythm management (CRM) markets. As part of the deal, the acquired assets will ultimately be transferred to an existing Resonetics facility.

"This acquisition represents an important step forward for our Bioelectronic market segment," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Resonetics. "We already provide implantable batteries that power neurostimulation and cardiac devices. Now we can manufacture the pulse generators themselves, giving customers a more integrated and efficient solution."

"Combining IPG manufacturing & assembly with Resonetics' implantable battery expertise creates a differentiated capability in the industry," added Fred Borne, VP of Fiber Optic Sensors & Medical Power at Resonetics. "We're now positioned to be the comprehensive partner for next-generation neuromodulation devices, something our customers have been seeking."

The acquisition marks the third notable transaction for Resonetics in the last twelve months, having added nitinol gun-drilling and insert- and micro-molding with the prior acquisitions of select assets from Medical Component Specialists and Eden Holdings. The company will continue to target niche manufacturing technologies that support its focus on the most innovative market segments within the medical device industry.

About Resonetics



Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the medical device industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, nitinol manufacturing, thin-wall stainless steel, nitinol & precious metal tubing, and photochemical machining. With strategically located LightSpeed Labs® and AGILE Product Development® centers, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 18 facilities and more than 3,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

About GTCR



Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in over 280 companies, and the firm currently manages $45 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Carlyle



Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $453 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

