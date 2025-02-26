Republicans and Democrats Agree: GLP-1 Medications Should Be Covered by Medicare and Medicaid

New national poll reveals stark contrast between public opinion and RFK Jr.'s proposed cuts to vital health programs

Nearly 70% of Trump voters back expanded access to life-changing GLP-1 therapies

WASHINGTON and LEXINGTON Ky., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking national poll conducted on behalf of the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition (DPAC) reveals overwhelming bipartisan support for Medicare and Medicaid coverage of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist drugs—also known as anti-obesity medications—with a majority of Americans agreeing that expanded access could enhance U.S. productivity and global competitiveness. Notably, nearly 70% of Republicans and Trump voters support Medicare and Medicaid coverage for GLP-1 medications, a stance that directly opposes the approach of newly appointed U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The data is clear: voters across the political spectrum understand the transformative impact of GLP-1 medications, which have already improved countless lives,” said George Huntley, CEO of the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition and Diabetes Leadership Council. “Limiting access to these therapies isn’t just poor policy that undermines our fight against obesity—it’s a direct contradiction to the priorities of Republican voters and the American public at large.”

GLP-1 medications, currently FDA-approved for individuals with obesity (a BMI of 30 or higher) or those with a BMI of 27 or higher who have at least one weight-related condition such as Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, have the potential to address a significant public health need. According to a study published in JAMA Cardiology, 137 million U.S. adults—more than half of the adult population—are eligible for these treatments. Despite growing awareness, with 85% of poll respondents reporting familiarity with GLP-1 drugs, access remains a critical barrier for many due to high costs and restrictive coverage policies.

“As we work toward a healthier future, it is imperative that we reduce coverage barriers and make these life-changing obesity medications available for the at-risk Medicare and Medicaid populations who need them most,” said John Anderson, MD, Board Member, Diabetes Leadership Council. “We call on policymakers to heed the science and the overwhelming public demand for equitable access to GLP-1 therapies.”

The study findings show broad bipartisan agreement and overall support for expanded coverage of GLP-1 medications:

73% agree that providing coverage could help the U.S. be more productive and globally competitive.

72% agree that coverage under Medicare and Medicaid should be on a par with access under the Federal Employee Health Benefits program. This is the most compelling argument among people skeptical or neutral regarding obesity medications’ overall impact.

68% agree that Medicare coverage could help patients avoid losing access to treatments when they turn 65.

About the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition

The Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition (DPAC), a 501(c)4 organization, is a grassroots alliance of thousands of people with diabetes, caregivers, patient advocates, health professionals, disease organizations and companies working collaboratively to promote and support public policy initiatives to improve the health of people with diabetes. By elevating the patient voice, DPAC influences patient-centered, equitable policy solutions at the state and federal levels.

