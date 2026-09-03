Replimune to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a commercial stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that members of the Replimune management team will present in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10 at 9:10 AM ET.

A simultaneous webcast will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at replimune.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the conference.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, including the Company’s first commercially available product TUDRIQEV (vusolimogene oderparepvec-wtpg), approved under accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of adults with advanced melanoma who experienced disease progression on a PD-1 antibody-based regimen. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and induce a systemic anti-tumor immune response. Upon intratumor injection, RPx causes direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens, alteration of the tumor microenvironment, and when dosed in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, it may ignite a systemic anti-tumor response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options.

Investor Inquiries

Chris Brinzey

ICR Healthcare

339.970.2843

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

Media Inquiries

Arleen Goldenberg

Replimune

917.548.1582

media@replimune.com