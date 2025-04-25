Repare Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for mini-oral presentation and the acceptance of four abstracts for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Mini-Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Efficacy and safety of the combination PKMYT1-inhibitor lunresertib and ATR-inhibitor camonsertib in patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers: Phase I MYTHIC study (NCT04855656)

Presenter: Alison M. Schram, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Session: Innovative Approaches to Key Molecular Targets

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. CT

Location: Room S406 (Vista Ballroom)

Abstract Number: CT262

Title: The PLK4 inhibitor RP-1664 drives centriole modulation and single agent tumor regressions in preclinical neuroblastoma models

Presenter: John M. Maris, MD, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Session: Advancing the Science of Childhood Cancers: From Bench to Bedside

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 27 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. CT

Location: Room E353 C

Abstract Number: 1201

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: A dual mechanism of sensitivity to PLK4 inhibition by RP-1664 in neuroblastoma

Presenter: Michal Zimmermann, PhD, Repare Therapeutics

Session: Cell Cycle Effects of Anticancer Drugs

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 27 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Section 17

Poster Number: 9

Abstract Number: 365

Title: RP-1664: A potent and selective PLK4 inhibitor causing tumor regressions in TRIM37-high xenograft models of solid tumors

Presenter: Anne Roulston, PhD, Repare Therapeutics

Session: Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 1

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 28 from 9:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Section 21

Poster Number: 9

Abstract Number: 1734

Title: Pan-cancer analysis of TRIM37 copy-number and development of fit-for-screening in situ hybridization tools

Presenter: Isabel Soria-Bretones, PhD, Repare Therapeutics

Session: Diagnostic Biomarkers 2

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 27 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Section 31

Poster Number: 2

Abstract Number: 717

Title: Targeting CCNE1 amplification in gastric cancer

Presenter: Sung Joo Jang, Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Session: Protein Kinases and Phosphatases as Targets for Therapy

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Section 24

Poster Number: 4

Abstract Number: 6942

A copy of each poster presentation is available on the Scientific Resources page of the Repare Therapeutics website and a copy of each mini-oral presentation will be available on the Scientific Resources page of the Repare Therapeutics website at the start of each mini-oral session.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes RP-1664, a Phase 1 PLK4 inhibitor; RP-3467, a Phase 1 Polθ ATPase inhibitor; and lunresertib, a PKMYT1 inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.reparerx.com and follow @Reparerx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

