SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Repair Biotechnologies Announces Positive Pre-IND Meeting With FDA for REP-0003 to Treat Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

January 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Repair Biotechnologies, Inc. (https://www.repairbiotechnologies.com/), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies capable of rapidly reducing atherosclerotic plaque, is pleased to announce that it has received positive feedback from a Pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an important step forward towards opening an IND to conduct a Phase 1b study of its REP-0003 mRNA therapy in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a rare condition of accelerated atherosclerosis.

“We appreciated the FDA reviewers’ alignment with our proposed clinical development program, and their positive feedback on our intended clinical trial design, IND-enabling studies, and drug manufacturing processes,” said Reason, Repair Biotechnologies’ CEO and Co-Founder. “HoFH remains a condition of high unmet need, reduced quality of life, and early mortality from plaque rupture leading to heart attack and stroke. We hope to be able to make a real difference for this patient population.”

The Pre-IND meeting focused on the establishment of appropriate clinical endpoints to demonstrate improved function in this patient population following REP-0003 treatment to reduce atherosclerotic plaque volume, such as assessment of exercise capacity. Familial hypercholesterolemia patients typically exhibit a reduced exercise capacity in addition to the other consequences of accelerated atherosclerosis.

In preclinical studies, REP-0003 has produced significant, reliable regression of atherosclerotic plaque and improved exercise capacity in LDLR-knockout mice. As is the case in human patients, this mouse model for HoFH exhibits a loss-of-function mutation in the low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) gene and consequent impairment of liver metabolism. REP-0003 was developed using Repair Biotechnologies’ proprietary Cholesterol Degrading Platform (CDP), and provides a way to safely break down and eliminate the undruggable target of toxic excess intracellular cholesterol in tissues, with potential application to many conditions of aging and obesity.

Contact Information

Reason .
CEO and Co-Founder
press@repairbiotechnologies.com
+1 315-299-2407

.

SOURCE: Repair Biotechnologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

New York Phase I
ACCESS newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Blue DNA molecule helix with red human heart. Hereditary heart diseases, diagnosis of genetic diseases concept. Gene editing, biotechnology engineering. Low poly style Wireframe light structure Vector
Gene therapy
5 Cardio Gene Therapies on the Near Horizon
January 13, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business people shaking hand in China.
Antibody drug conjugate
Roche Kicks Off 2025 Committing a Potential $1B for Another ADC From China
January 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac