Renowned radiology innovator and longtime Subtle Medical advisor expands role to help advance the company’s next generation of AI-powered imaging solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading provider of AI-powered medical imaging solutions, today announced the appointment of Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD, FACR, as Executive Medical Director and Chair of the company's Medical Advisory Board. A nationally recognized neuroradiologist, technology leader, and early pioneer in the adoption of artificial intelligence in radiology, Dr. Tanenbaum brings decades of experience translating emerging imaging technologies into real-world clinical practice.

The appointment marks a natural evolution of Dr. Tanenbaum's longstanding relationship with Subtle Medical. An advisor to the company since 2019, he has played an important role in the clinical evaluation and advancement of multiple Subtle technologies, participating in reader studies, research, publications, educational programs, and real-world deployments spanning AI-powered MRI enhancement and acceleration, synthetic imaging, and other emerging applications. The expanded role strengthens Subtle Medical's leadership as the company broadens its AI imaging platform across MRI, PET and CT and scales adoption across imaging providers.

"Larry has been part of Subtle's journey for many years, challenging us, advising us, and helping ensure that the technologies we develop solve meaningful problems for radiologists and patients," said Ohad Arazi, CEO of Subtle Medical. "Few people understand both the clinical realities of radiology and the potential of emerging technology as deeply as Larry. Bringing his expertise even closer to our organization will be invaluable as we accelerate the next generation of innovation at Subtle."

Dr. Tanenbaum has spent his career at the intersection of clinical radiology, imaging technology, and innovation. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Director of Advanced Imaging at RadNet, where he helped lead imaging technology strategy and the adoption of advanced technologies across one of the largest outpatient imaging networks in the United States. Prior to RadNet, he served as Associate Professor of Radiology and Director of MRI, CT and Outpatient/Advanced Imaging Development at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 20 years in private practice at JFK Medical Center/New Jersey Neuroscience Institute as Director of MRI, CT and Neuroradiology.

Throughout his nearly 40 year career, Dr. Tanenbaum has been an early advocate for technologies that improve imaging quality, efficiency, and the patient experience. While at RadNet, he was instrumental in evaluating and deploying SubtleMR™, Subtle Medical's AI-powered MRI enhancement software, helping bring accelerated, high-quality MRI into routine clinical practice across the organization and hundreds of scanners.

His contributions to radiology extend well beyond clinical practice. Dr. Tanenbaum is a Fellow of the American College of Radiology (FACR) and a senior member of the American Society of Neuroradiology. He has served as President of the Eastern Society of Neuroradiology and the national Clinical Magnetic Resonance Imaging Society, and has served on numerous scientific, editorial, and advisory committees. He has authored more than 100 scholarly and peer-reviewed publications and delivered nearly 2,000 invited lectures worldwide.

"Having worked alongside the Subtle team since its early days, I've had the opportunity to see both the technology and the company evolve," said Dr. Tanenbaum. "What has always impressed me is the team's focus on developing AI that addresses real clinical challenges and can be deployed meaningfully in everyday practice. I'm excited to take on a larger role in helping guide Subtle's clinical strategy, validate new technologies, and ultimately bring innovations to market that make a measurable difference for radiologists and patients."

As Executive Medical Director, Dr. Tanenbaum will work closely with Subtle Medical's clinical, product, research, and commercial teams to help guide clinical strategy and product development, expand clinical evidence, strengthen relationships with the radiology community, and accelerate the translation of new AI technologies from research into clinical practice. In Chairing Subtle's Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Tanenbaum will work alongside Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Enhao Gong, to activate the company's network of key opinion leaders in guiding product strategy and clinical evidence generation.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered medical imaging solutions designed to improve image quality, workflow efficiency, and the patient experience. The company's deep-learning technologies work across imaging equipment and vendors, helping healthcare organizations maximize the performance of their existing imaging infrastructure while advancing the possibilities of MRI, PET, CT, and beyond. With 11 FDA-cleared products and over 1,500 systems live, Subtle serves major imaging networks, academic medical centers and health systems worldwide.

For more information, visit Subtle Medical.

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Anna Menyhart



Head of Global Marketing



anna@subtlemedical.com

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SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.